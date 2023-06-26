Using zero-based budgeting (ZBB) on local governments. I am not against ZBB. What I do know from experience: The implementation can be quite challenging
ZBB was developed in the 1970s by a former accounting manager with Texas Instruments. The original goal of ZBB was to help organizations reduce costs and promote fiscal responsibility. Since budgets are created from scratch, it’s more time-consuming than traditional budgeting. The concept makes sense. The entity to which it is being applied makes a difference. It was intended for entities which used the simpler goal of profitability.
I was the head of the internal audit department for the City of Tucson when that city hired the national consulting firm of Booz Allen Hamilton for implementation. I was put on the city’s team because I was working for a Big 8 CPA firm that audited the city for three years. I knew the city inside and out.
A city or county is an entity where costs can be defined by “needs, wants and debt service.” The services provided cannot be reduced to profitability. When does service graduate from a “need” to a “want”? Case in point: Garbage service to avoid a health danger (a need) can change to include recycling (a want). Recycling can cost more, but it is a good or responsible goal. So where do we stop? The simpler concept of profitability becomes complicated.
Humanitarian issues are our Pandora’s Box: What level of service is “necessary” versus “wanted”? ZBB applied to a governmental entity strikes directly at decisions on the level of service to the public and on the level of personnel employed by the entity to provide the services. Who decides what the levels will be?
If ZBB calls for a reduction in personnel costs, how is downsizing or a reduction in wage rates accomplished in a “civil service” system. This was the first situation encountered by the City of Tucson. It required analysis of all positions in all departments to examine the stated requirements of a position to eliminate differently classified positions having the same qualification requirements. Pay rates and step raises needed to match. Tremendous time was consumed along with some technical and legal considerations playing havoc with the process.
Each department must determine: What do they “produce” as a service unit; how many service units are needed each year, and how much “personnel” and material is needed to produce the required output. Again, this is disconnected from the source and amount of revenue available to accomplish their goal. When a department does a competent job in preparing a budget to meet the level desired, how do you tell them to do it with less money?
The ZBB does not need to (and most likely cannot) be done every year. It should be run in tandem with the current process until it can be established as a stable base for use. And budget enough money to cover the cost of implementation.
