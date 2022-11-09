This commentary is a response to the Star’s front-page headline on Nov. 1 namely, “Affirmative action in jeopardy after justices raise doubts.”
Affirmative action may be rolled back by the Supreme Court. From the abomination of slavery, to the oppression of the Jim Crow laws, to the violence against the Civil Rights Movement, white peoples’ action and inaction are the main reason Black people never had the advantages that the whites had and still don’t.
“Justice Samuel Alito [who opposes affirmative action] likened affirmative action to a footrace in which a minority applicant gets to 'start five yards closer to the finish line,'” the article states. He doesn’t mention that until the Civil Rights Movement just 60 years ago, Blacks were almost never allowed in the race at all. Even now, whites have a head start not only in higher education but also in many professions, businesses, politics, etc.
When I started medical school at the University of Michigan in 1973, I do not remember one Black medical student in our class of almost 200. In 1978 affirmative action came into being. Now 7.8% of medical students at my alma mater are Black. Of course, there is still room for improvement since 13.6% of the population of Michigan is Black. Thankfully the University of Virginia Medical School now has 8 % of its medical students who are Black.
Why is it that among over 400 hundred Valley Health-affiliated physicians, African Americans aren’t adequately represented? A year and a half ago, the CEO of Valley Health in The Star said I was “misinformed” regarding racial issues at Valley Health. I was referred to the Valley Health doctor website where I found that there are many qualified physicians who were graduates of international medical schools but not many African Americans graduating from American medical schools who benefited from affirmative action. I just went back to the website and found that only 1.5 % of physicians in VH are African Americans. Winchester’s population includes 10.1% Black people. Valley Health may not be at fault for errors of commission, but they may be at fault for errors of omission. I would be interested to hear about what Valley Health has done and is planning to do about the results affirmative action has had on medical schools. Why aren’t Black Americans medical students after their residencies coming to VH and what can we do about it?
Many past and present White Christians have failed in their Christian duty in regards to race relations in America. Many did not at all follow the guidance of the early church. The apostle Paul, 30 years after Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection, pressured Philemon to emancipate his slave, Onesimus. And the apostle John in his apocalyptic vision of the day of Jesus’ second coming saw “a great multitude that no one could number from every ... peoples and languages standing before the Lamb (Jesus Christ)” worshiping together. I wish we could harness this future and pull it into the
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
