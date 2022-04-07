If you ever served in the military, you know the term, “blivet,” which is 20 pounds of stuff in a ten-pound bag. That’s what Winchester is becoming.
The March 17 Winchester Star listed just five of the biggest projects currently ongoing, ones that promise to add 1,209 apartments. If you figure two people per unit, that’s about 2,400 new persons, 2,400 more cars, 2,000-2,400 new glass-shaking stereo systems in those cars, 2,400 more persons in line at Walmart and in the parks. Ah, that’s not much! But we have about 28,000 residents now, so you’re looking at an almost 10% increase, in a town with set borders and only so much space.
According to City Manager Dan Hoffman, we can handle it. I’m sure he can. I’m sure most of the City Council can, except for the one or two council members that have one or more of these projects popping up in their backyard. Then the prospect of two-to-five years of bulldozers, blasting, gigantic dirt piles and rock trucks traversing your neighborhood, and then the addition of 300-500 or more new neighbors, diminishes the novelty. Mayor Hill said the effect of high-density projects on the surrounding communities wasn’t going to be as great as people say they are. I guess he doesn’t live near any of these projects.
So why are we doing this? Well, there’s a lot of handwringing about the dire need for housing, low income to luxury. Really? Are we trapped under a dome or something? Is a passport required to leave or enter the city? If there’s a dearth of available housing within Winchester city limits, then that means no one is leaving. Isn’t that a good thing?
I suspect it has far more to do with New Urbanism, that secular religion which has seized the minds and intents of planners and city managers everywhere. It demands the cramming of as many people into as small a space as possible- that previously referenced blivet- forcing them out of their cars because traffic and parking become a nightmare and into public transportation, all of which will be monitored and managed by bureaucrats who have somehow developed a better ability to run your life than you can. And forget a single-family home with a nice backyard- that is heresy to New Urbanismites. Except on the street where they live.
And I suspect money has a lot to do with it, too. Dan Hoffman, this last meeting, sort of tweaked the idea of raising property taxes, something a few of the councilors fell all over themselves to oppose. I guess elections must be coming up or something. But don’t you see how much easier it is to raise those taxes if 60% of Winchester is rental units controlled by 3-5 property managers? Just pass the increase along to renters. And the 40% of homeowners left? Well, better get a second job.
Dwight Allen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.