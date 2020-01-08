How can politicians elected by people deny us our rights?
This letter is intended for all of Virginia, but in particular to our delegates (both House and Senate Members), the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Virginia General Assembly prefiled gun restrictions:
• SB 16 — Assault firearms and certain firearm magazines; prohibiting sale, transport, etc., penalties.
• SB 18 — Firearms; criminal history record information checks, age requirement, penalty.
• SB 64 — Paramilitary activities; penalty.
• HB 1034 — Handguns; limitation on purchases, penalty.
• HB 4021 — Assault firearms, certain firearm magazines, trigger activators, & silencers; prohibiting sale, etc.
One of the greatest accomplishments in history had to be when the colonists in the New World stood together to fight the tyrannical rule of Britain. This meant taking up arms, any arms necessary to defeat a country’s military. These colonist did not all survive. Some paid the ultimate sacrifice. They did this so that they and future inhabitants of what is now the United States could all be free. Subsequently they drafted and amended a constitution which includes a bill of rights. In the list of rights it’s the 2nd and arguably the most important amendment which states that:
”A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
States created from the colonists have established their own constitutions. Apparently the Bill of Rights was important enough that a lot of the same rights are in the states constitution. Here is Article 1 Section 13:
Section 13. Militia; standing armies; military subordinate to civil power. That a well-regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the proper, natural, and safe defense of a free state; therefore, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; that standing armies, in time of peace, should be avoided as dangerous to liberty; and that in all cases the military should be under strict subordination to, and governed by, the civil power
Through this inalienable right to protect one’s self and bear arms against an overreaching government all our other rights under the constitution are guaranteed. The power lies with the people.
How in the world is a government going to enact laws to subjugate the populous?
Who are these politicians who are voted on by the people to protect our rights going to deny us our rights?
These people are working for me! How is it working for me, benefiting me, to limit my rights to keep said government in check?
These proposed unconstitutional acts should be struck down. Who is it that can decide for me what’s the best way for me to protect myself, my family and keep our government from becoming tyrannical? It’s so important I will reiterate. It is this very right that makes sure that all other rights are protected and guaranteed. I, like millions before me and likely millions after me, served or will serve, this great country. We all took an oath to protect our country, our liberties, and our Constitution to defend against all enemies foreign and domestic.
If these cowardly bureaucrats are allowed to stifle our freedoms and rights meant for the people to keep them in check, what’s left to make sure they will do the peoples bidding?
There will be no concessions, absolutely no negotiations, and no compliance with unconstitutional dictatorial type legislation. The constitution is absolute! Betray it and be damned!
If you think these very reasonable and common sense laws are unconstitutional, then you can challenge the in the courts IF and AFTER they are passed. You are advocating anarchy. We elected these legislators to to just what they are proposing. Let.them do what the voters want. If you disagree, then, follow the law and the process: file a law suite to challenge them.
