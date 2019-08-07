As I was growing up in the period 1934-1954, our society was far from perfect, but it didn’t have abortion all the way through birth (infanticide), it didn’t have perverts (sex offenders), and it didn’t have “divided” government with one side trying to govern with the other side devoted to “hate of our President”!
The society I grew up in was permeated with Biblical values both Jewish and Christian; to the extent that even those “unchurched” accepted the values. Those self-same values were in the schools (schools where we recited the Pledge of Allegiance before the flag and opened class with a prayer (like the Congress still does); our neighbors, employees, employers, police, just about everyone accepted the Biblical values.
In the '50s, the black children were in segregated schools in the South, yet their black schools outdid the white schools in D.C. (according Walter Williams) and I know it was so at Hoffman Boston High in Arlington. They were marvelous children despite their dealing with the rigors of segregation and poor treatment by a segment of the white community (mostly Democrats).
It would seem to me that our “think-tanks” full of Ph.D’s could evaluate what it is that is so very different today vs. just 50 years ago. Divide up the different aspect of society — you know: The church, the schools, the government, and let’s compare those differences that have contributed to this fiasco.
It does seem to me that cause and effect play a major role, and those causes and effects are most probably attributed to a change in our “value system” from Biblical to man’s own doctrines. No one was ever forced to become a Jew or Christian, and even those who chose not to believe in God accepted His values as workable and good for society.
We may outlaw certain weapons, but people are the ones who kill, not the weapon. Until we insist on a re-penetration of sound values throughout our society — government, schools, churches, homes with proper parenting — we face an ever-increasing slide into the pit of hate. It is noteworthy that in the Christian faiths (Orthodox, Catholic, and Protestant), as it is in the faith communities of Judaism, the over-riding emphasis is the commandment “to love one another” (John 13:34,35) and it specifies “AS HE LOVED US” and goes all the way to “love your enemies — pray for those who persecute you.”
We have the answer to our problem — and it isn’t “HATE TRUMP!"
Bravo, Mr. Milotte! Guns, knives, and hammers don’t kill. People do. As you say, it stems from a sick society, lacking of moral fiber and character. A ship has no direction when it is rudderless. Thank you for stating what is so obvious yet so ignored by intentional political smoke screens from those who refuse to see the real problem.
