KEVIN DECHRISTOPHER
Where are independent thinkers to turn? I’m not of fan of the far right or the far left. It seems to me that the extremists of both parties have hijacked the big issues. If you don’t think exactly like they do, then you must be on the opposite side of the spectrum. Is it not OK to lean a little left on some issues and a little right on others? Don’t most people find that with a little research, and some reason and common sense, there can be a middle ground where all involved can come away with a resolution that, if not perfect, is at least satisfactory?
Since I believe in gun ownership, but I don’t think criminals or mentally ill people should have guns, am I a conservative or a liberal?
Because I believe that we should allow immigrants to follow a process (as did my grandparents) for citizenship but not open all borders to anyone and everyone, does that make me a conservative or a liberal?
How about abortion? I don’t like it, I don’t think anyone does, but I do think there may be cases where it’s necessary. Am I left or right?
But since the political parties in this country have hijacked the issues and split us up, I can’t be on either team. That is why we need more than two teams. That is why, even at the local level, we need independent thinkers. We need people who understand not everyone they serve needs to be either extreme left or extreme right.
Most, if not all of the people I associate with, I think are middle-of-the-road. So then why are the candidates always left or right? This current two-party system that is never willing to give an inch needs to stop. Those of us in the middle need representation. It starts at the local level. I was excited to see the list of local candidates who feel the same way. I was even more excited to see that my good friend and common-sense thinker, Greg Unger, was declaring his independence.
Greg understands that the way we move forward in Frederick County is by listening, debating, understanding and following what is best for the county, not just what is best for a particular party. Greg’s team is Frederick County. He thinks independently and puts his constituents first. He has served as a leader in business, and spent many years on the Planning Commission. He is always looking out for the citizens of Frederick County. That is why I am turning to Greg and the others who took the brave steps to declare their independence.
Kevin DeChristopher is a resident of Frederick County.
