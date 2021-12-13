BERRYVILLE — This year has been not only a milestone for the Barns of Rose Hill, but also a learning experience for visitors and staff alike.
The Barns, a nonprofit performing arts venue and community center on Chalmers Court in downtown Berryville, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Along with concerts, it regularly hosts art exhibits; arts, crafts and music classes; film screenings; discussions and lectures. It’s designated as Berryville/Clarke County’s official visitors center. Its facilities can also be rented for events including weddings, receptions and meetings.
An interactive exhibit highlighting the Barns’ history soon will be taken down. Visitors will be able to view it throughout the week, and one last time during a noon-6 p.m. Saturday open house.
Cookies and hot cider will be served during the open house. The Caleb Nei Sextet, a jazz ensemble, will perform holiday music later in the evening. The activities are free.
Over 750 performances and programs have been held at the Barns since it opened in September 2011. They’ve been attended by 55,000-plus people, more than half of whom were from outside Clarke County. People from across the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and well beyond have made their way through the doors, statistics kept by the organization show.
Morgan Morrison, the Barns’ program director, said over 700 people already have viewed the historical exhibit.
“People who are familiar with what we do, and people who are not, enjoyed learning more about how we came to be, what we do here and our hopes for the future of the organization,” Morrison said.
A Confederate Army surgeon, Dr. S.S. Neill, established a roughly 100-acre estate called Rose Hill in the mid-19th century. Following the Civil War, lawyer Marshall McCormick bought the estate. He later became Berryville’s mayor, Clarke County’s commonwealth’s attorney and a state senator.
The estate later became a summer home for McCormick’s daughter, Rosalie, and her husband, Horace Gilbert Smithy, who purchased the property. The couple lived in Washington most of the time.
Two barns on the estate operated as a dairy until the early 1950s.
After Rosalie McCormick died in 1963, Smithy donated the property to Berryville in her honor for the educational, recreational and cultural benefit of the community.
In 1978, a fire — the exact cause of which — destroyed the estate’s house. Having fallen into disrepair, however, the house often received trespassers.
The town eventually redeveloped part of the property as Rose Hill Park. Another portion was redeveloped for the nearby Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
A nonprofit organization, Barns of Rose Hill Inc., formed in 2004 and established a capital campaign that raised about $2.5 million to transform the barns into a community arts and education center. Activities started being held at the site before remodeling was completed.
The exhibit closing on Saturday was designed to fascinate patrons of the Barns as well as newcomers to the area and history enthusiasts.
“Reactions have been all positive,” Morrison noted.
Part of the exhibit is a wish tree on which people have been able to hang suggestions for the Barns to consider. Suggestions so far include holding more educational workshops and arts-and-crafts activities for children, sponsoring an art show featuring only works by youth, and holding a marathon bluegrass concert featuring a “pickin’ party” on the building’s deck.
The Barns will do its best to accommodate those wishes and create other unique events to entertain and educate the public, according to Morrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.