CHARLES UPHAUS
During the 2016 campaign Donald Trump famously announced that he could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and it wouldn't dent his support. Well, how about more than 200,000 someones? And not just on 5th Avenue, but all across this country. Because that's where we're now at, with no end in sight.
To be sure, it's not reasonable to assign to the Trump Pence administration responsibility for all 200,000-plus deaths. But a comparison here might be revealing. As of September 16, the death rate due to COVID-19 for this country was just under 600 per million of population. The only developed, western country with a higher death rate was the U.K. This country is between Brazil (625) and Mexico (568). By comparison, our neighbor to the north had a death rate of 250. Germany was at 113; New Zealand's death rate per million was 5. (Yes, you read that right.)
Of course, it's not fair to expect a sprawling, diverse country like ours to be in the same category as New Zealand or even Germany when it comes to pandemic control, our American exceptionalism notwithstanding. Canada, which shares a lot of our attributes, both good and bad, would be a more fair comparison. So, if Canada's death rate were applied to the U.S., we'd be looking at roughly 85,000 deaths. The additional 115,000 can be laid squarely at the feet of Donald J. Trump and his feckless White House team of toadies and sycophants.
Governance matters. Competence counts. Leadership matters. Donald Trump has dithered, misled, denied responsibility, cast blame on others, and leaned on our scientific and medical establishments to adjust their messaging to the White House's election-driven dictates. And the deaths increase. And increase.
Operation "warp speed" will eventually deliver one or more vaccines. But not in time to prevent at least another 70,000-100,000 deaths, and likely many more.
So, does someone arguably responsible for the deaths (so far) of over 100,000 citizens really deserve re-election? (Trump even has the effrontery to give himself an A+ on his response to the crisis. It boggles the mind to consider the death toll he might associated with a "C" or even a "B" grade.)
The alternative, of course, is to vote for competence, for compassion, for scientific and medical expertise — i.e, to vote for Biden, Harris, and the whole Democratic ticket. The difference could not be any clearer.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
(6) comments
More socialist propaganda Vote President Trump 2020. Keep running your mouths it's very helpful!
we know you can spell "socialist" but you never define what it means. do you know what socialism really is all about, let's hear it. this should be fun(ny)[rolleyes]
tRump is a failure and directly responsible for over 225,000 deaths and counting
he called it a hoax and took the real scientist out of a plan to combat it. tRump is the dumb privileged idiot in charge and this incompetent failure of a human being is killing this nation.
Trump has nothing to do with it. My guess is that the major contributing factor is demographics. Could it be that the U.S. has a high percentage of folks who are over the age of 60? Could it be that the U.S. has a high percentage of folks who are over 60 AND have one or more of the comorbidities, such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, etc.? I would suggest that the answer to both is yes. You can't blame Trump for people in this country living longer as a result of our excellent health care system, but you can bet your last dollar that there will be fewer old people if we adopt the socialist "medicare for all" health care model.
Well since the Trump admnisttation is about to rush through a far right handmaid to the SUpreme court and overturn the ACA, you’re very likely to see what the GOP has planned for the over 20 million people that will be kicked off healthcare. And it will happen right before the election for all to witness first hand. I’m sure its an excellent plan. They’ve been hard at work on it for several years now.,,and super tight- lipped about it. It’s bound to be. YUGE and bigly better.
We can blame him for lying about it when he learned it was bad and the resulting snowball effects. "Could it be" that many of these deaths were not necessary? "Could it be" that had he listened to science many people might still be alive? "Could it be" that he is as big a failure as his failed casinos, steaks, wine, clothing, and life?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.