BERRYVILLE — Thursday night, the public will find out a consultant’s ideas for redesigning the Clarke County Courthouse grounds in the wake of controversy over a Confederate monument there.
Alexandria-based Rhodeside & Harwell Inc. (RHI) will hold an open house at 6:30 p.m. in the main meeting room on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
As of Friday, RHI was finalizing three design concepts for its presentation, so details were not yet available.
County Administrator Chris Boies said, however, the proposals will include suggestions for landscaping, new walkways and possible locations to incorporate a new memorial along with the current one.
The presentation also will include pictures of courthouse greens and memorials elsewhere, he said, to perhaps spur other ideas among attendees.
“There will be large display boards for the public to look over before the official presentation starts,” Boies said. “This will give the public an opportunity to get acclimated to the design concepts developed.”
During the presentation, he said, “the consultants will walk through (discuss) their analysis of the site and show the three concepts developed. The public will be able to ask questions of the consultants at that time.”
“The public will then be invited to spend more time at the display boards where (RHI) staff ... will take feedback,” he continued.
RHI was hired by the county in April to develop a master design plan for the courthouse grounds on North Church Street in downtown Berryville.
In front of the courthouse is a monument, “Appomattox,” that lists names of Confederate soldiers from the county who died while fighting in the Civil War. Atop the monument, which was installed in 1900, is a granite statue of an unarmed, downcast soldier.
Controversy over the monument, and ones similar to it nationwide, erupted after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by white police in Minneapolis in May 2020.
On April 8, a Clarke County Circuit Court jury awarded the county ownership of both the monument and the parcel of land on which it sits. The county filed suit seeking ownership, claiming adverse possession — or “squatter’s rights” — because it had been maintaining the property for nearly a century. The group that originally owned the parcel — a private association of cavalry descendants — disbanded decades ago.
Turner Ashby Camp 1567 Sons of Confederate Veterans, a Winchester-based organization devoted to preserving Confederate history, was unsuccessful in its own suit seeking ownership of the monument. The group has since taken its case to the Virginia Court of Appeals.
Still, the county is proceeding with plans to have the courthouse grounds redesigned.
A citizens committee recommended that the monument remain at its current location but that more of the county’s history, especially pertaining to African Americans, be researched and shared. Potential methods of sharing it, the committee determined, include erecting at least one more statue on the courthouse grounds and/or naming the building after a deceased, highly regarded Black person from the county.
No ultimate decision will be made Thursday night concerning how to proceed with the redesign, Boies emphasized.
“It will be intriguing,” said Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss. “Folks should come.”
After feedback is gathered from open house attendees, RHI staff will discuss it with the supervisors. A final design plan then will be prepared and presented during a second public input session, according to Boies.
“I’m not sure exactly how quickly this will happen, but it will probably be several weeks out at least,” he said.
