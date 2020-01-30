BERRYVILLE — Why did it take two years for Blake Anthony Munk to be charged in connection with William "Todd" Anderson's murder?
"That's a very interesting question," defense attorney Howard Manheimer said as opening arguments in Munk's trial were presented on Wednesday in Clarke County Circuit Court. Some witness testimony also was heard.
Munk, 33, of Baltimore, is one of three men accused of killing Anderson during a drug-related robbery at the victim's home on Blue Ridge Mountain on March 26, 2017. Munk has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and three counts of robbery, four counts of use of a firearm in a felony, and two counts each of armed burglary and abduction.
Charges were lodged against Munk in 2019, Manheimer mentioned. The suspect had been serving a two-year prison sentence in Maryland on unrelated charges.
However, "law enforcement concluded on March 27" — the day after the robbery — that Munk somehow was involved and pursued him as a suspect "with reckless abandonment," Manheimer told the jury. He added that authorities were "willfully blind" to evidence showing that Munk was not involved.
"There is no physical evidence tying him to these charges," said Manheimer.
Clarke County Commonwealth's Attorney Anne Williams intends to prove otherwise.
Williams did not address Manheimer's question, having presented her opening statements first. She maintained, though, that video from a security camera at a neighbor's house showed the suspects at the robbery scene.
One suspect, Michael Ivory Curry, was convicted in November of first-degree murder. The jury at that trial determined that Curry, 33, was the ringleader in the robbery and struck Anderson in the head with the butt of an assault rifle, which led to his eventual death.
Curry's sentencing is scheduled for March 2. The jury at his trial recommended that he be sentenced to life behind bars.
The third suspect in the robbery, William Edward Freeman, who also is charged with murdering Anderson, has not yet gone to trial.
Anderson was in his late 40s when the robbery occurred.
On the witness stand, Olivia Bowers, who was at Anderson's home at the time of the robbery, accused investigators of lying to her. She said they told her that Anderson had been shot in the head.
"He didn't" get shot, said Bowers, who was known as Olivia Pitcock at the time. "The gun never went off."
According to the prosecution, Anderson was targeted in the robbery because he was dealing cocaine and heroin from his home.
"Todd and Olivia were not model citizens," Williams said. "They were drug addicts."
During her testimony, Bowers admitted to having used crack cocaine. She said that Anderson used crack and heroin.
They used drugs at his house that night, she admitted. She knew that Anderson was dealing drugs but not to what extent, she said.
Bowers, who said she and Anderson were "close friends," told the court that she has not used illegal drugs since 2018.
She recalled that when the robbery occurred, she and Anderson were in his living room; he was asleep on the couch, and she was sitting in a chair listening to music. She awakened Anderson when she heard banging on a door.
After the perpetrators entered, Bowers said, she tried to flee to the back of the house. But one of them pointed a "longer (-type) gun" at her, she said, and told her to get onto the floor and not look at Anderson.
"I never made it down the hallway," she said, responding to a question from Manheimer.
Meanwhile, Anderson was taken elsewhere in the home. Bowers said she heard Anderson scream as if he was afraid.
"I didn't know what they were doing to Todd," she said, adding that she was scared for him.
Bowers said she initially noticed two perpetrators in the home but later saw a third.
One of the robbers told her that if she remained on the floor, she wouldn't get hurt, she recalled.
Stolen from the home were two ounces of cocaine, 2½ pounds of marijuana and $2,000 in cash, according to a previous report in The Winchester Star.
One of the perpetrators, Bowers recalled, admired a PlayStation game console in the home and apparently wanted to take it. But another told him, "No, we're just here for the drugs and the money," she said.
The robbers also took their car keys and cell phones, she said.
She did not recognize any of the perpetrators during the robbery, she told the court. She only recognized Munk in the courtroom from a newspaper photo, she said.
All of the them had their faces covered during the robbery, she indicated.
Before leaving the house, the robbers used duct tape to bind her and Anderson to dining room-type chairs positioned back-to-back, Bowers testified.
"When we were seated in the chairs," she said in response to a question from Williams, "I kept my head down the whole time. My eyes were closed."
After freeing herself from her chair, she noticed a bleeding gash on Anderson's head. She helped him clean the wound, she said, mentioning that he did not want her to touch it because it was hurting him.
He did not want to go to the hospital, though, because he was afraid that police would be contacted, she added.
Bowers said she later fell asleep. Anderson was on the couch, but when she awakened, he was on the floor between the couch and the coffee table, she said.
After putting on clothes, she went to another house and called 911. A recording of the call was played in the courtroom.
"I know he (Anderson) must be dead," she told the dispatcher while crying.
Pam Hess, director of Clarke County's 911 emergency communications center, said the call was received at 3:41 a.m. on March 27, 2017.
Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden dismissed one of the jurors for reasons not specified to the rest of the panel. An alternate juror selected when the jury was seated on Tuesday took the dismissed juror's place.
