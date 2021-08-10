BERRYVILLE — The 66th Clarke County Fair, held at the fairgrounds on West Main Street across from Chet Hobert Park, kicked off Sunday with an opening ceremony followed by three pageant contests.
The brief ceremony included a prayer and remarks from Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold and Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
Arnold said it was an honor to welcome a crowd to the stands for this year's fair, after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last year's fair.
"As you know the last year with the pandemic we didn't get to have the fair," Arnold said. "The Ruritan members could have walked away from it again this year, too, not knowing what the circumstances were going to be, but they were determined to do it, and they did do it."
Weiss said, "It's been a heck of a year for us all," and he asked the audience to applaud themselves "for surviving COVID."
But as the pandemic continues, Weiss urged fair-goers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He also encouraged attendees to visit students' livestock exhibits.
"Clarke County is still an agricultural community and this is our show here today and all this week," Weiss said. "On behalf of the board, we're just so pleased to be open again and for y'all to be here."
Following the ceremony, three pageants were held among girls of various ages.
Fourteen contestants competed in Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County, four contestants took part in Junior Miss Clarke County Fair and five contestants competed in the Miss Clarke County Fair Scholarship Pageant.
In each of the three pageants, contestants had to don their best looks and answer a question live on stage in front of three judges.
Third-grader McKenzie Knight, 8, was named the 2021 Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County.
Every contestant was asked the same question: What is your favorite part about the Clarke County Fair and why?
McKenzie answered that everything in the fair is her favorite.
"I love seeing the animals, I love their food here and I love riding the rides," she said.
This is the second time McKenzie has won a crown in a Clarke County Fair pageant. In 2018, she won Little Miss Clarke County Fair.
She told The Star that the secret to winning is smiling and that it feels great to have won a second time. McKenzie added that she missed going on stage for the pageants last year. She plans to compete in future years and wants to work with animals when she's older.
Rising Clarke County High School sophomore Kelsey Elrod, 15, was named Miss Junior Clarke County Fair.
During the question and answer portion of the contest, Kelsey picked a random question from a bag. Her question was: "If you could have any superhuman power, what would it be?"
"It would be to fly, so I could easily travel across the world and see all the different places and their cultures," Kelsey said.
Kelsey also is a second-time pageant winner at the fair. She previously won Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County.
"It feels amazing to win and I'm really excited to get the chance to be a good role model and just inspire other girls to do the same thing," Kelsey said.
Trysten Jackson, 18, who will be a freshman at George Mason University, was named Miss Clarke County Fair and won a $1,000 educational scholarship.
The random question she was asked was: "If you were stranded on a deserted island and you could only take three items, what would you take?"
"I would take a fishing pole to catch fish, match starters because I don't think I could start my own fire and a bathing suit so I could swim in the water around the island," she said.
Jackson's pageant platform is to raise awareness about incorporating disabled sports into the county's yearly recreational sporting events, "so all children can participate" she told The Star.
Jackson previously won Junior Miss Clarke County Fair in 2018. She said she always looked up to the Miss Clarke County Fair winners and wanted to win the same title one day.
"I've kind of been waiting for this moment my entire life," Jackson told The Star. "I'm just really excited."
The fair continues through Saturday.
