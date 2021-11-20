FRONT ROYAL — UPS is working to get operations at the old LSC Communications building in Strasburg up and running, but it’s about 50 employees short.
Mike Moore, business manager at the Front Royal UPS Center at 912 John Marshall Highway, said the company needs 23 more employees to load trucks and about 30 helpers to serve as drivers.
The operation at the former LSC Communications building at 1 Shenandoah Valley Drive in Strasburg was supposed to open Sunday, Moore said, but couldn’t because there wasn’t enough staff.
Loaders will start work around 3:30 or 4:30 a.m. and work until about 9:30 a.m. loading trucks, Moore said, while helpers will meet drivers on their routes and work about five to eight hours a day depending on the work volume. Delivery drivers’ schedules typically run from about 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Moore said UPS offers benefits, including vacation and holiday pay, to full- and part-time employees.
Those interested can visit upsjobs.com or visit the Front Royal store on John Marshall Highway.
“If we find a good employee who works for us during the Christmas season, we find them a spot (afterward),” Moore said. “That’s where a lot of our people come from.”
Even after the opening of the Strasburg operation, Moore said, the Front Royal center will remain open and will continue loading and unloading trucks and sending them out for deliveries. The Strasburg facility will simply allow UPS to handle more volume.
Moore said the Strasburg center will be “kind of like a sister hub” to the Front Royal facility.
UPS typically leases available building space during the holiday season, Moore said, but usually it’s over a shorter time frame.
“This is the first time we’ve leased a building for two years, which is kind of nice,” he said. “A few years ago we were in Mount Jackson just for the Christmas season. Last year, we leased a building in Winchester and ran part of our operation out of there. But they were both month-to-month leases.”
Moore said the plan is to keep both the Strasburg and Front Royal centers open through 2023. After that, he said UPS will likely be looking for a location big enough to house the entire operation in either Front Royal or Strasburg. A potential long-term plan could be to find a bigger facility in Winchester where “more of the volume of work is,” he said.
“We’re expanding every year with more routes.” Moore said. “Online shopping is not going away.”
