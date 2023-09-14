The book controversy at Samuels Public Library in Front Royal has drawn the attention of a Frederick County School Board candidate.
Since the spring, a group of around 90 library patrons have filed almost 800 forms requesting that about 134 books be removed from the library. Two of those requests were made by Delane Karalow, who’s running for the Frederick County School Board’s Opequon District seat in the Nov. 7 election.
A group called “Clean Up Samuels” says these books contain inappropriate, pornographic material which is unsuitable for children. Their demands include putting the library under the control of the Warren County Board of Supervisors rather than continuing to operate as a nonprofit, removing allegedly pornographic books and replacing current library leadership and board members. In June, the Board of Supervisors withheld 75% of the library’s funding.
A group of library supporters called “Save Samuels” views the issue as an attack on LGBTQ representation, as a majority of the targeted books contain themes related to gender identity. They argue that many of these works do not contain sexually explicit material, and claim that a large percentage of those who filed complaints have not read the books they requested to remove.
Karalow, who has stated that her main campaign platform is parents’ rights, requested in July for “Beetle and the Hollowbones” by Aliza Layne and “Pride Colors” by Robin Stevenson to be removed, according to library documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request filed by The Northern Virginia Daily. She is not a Warren County resident, but said she has a Samuels Library card, which is required in order to make a reconsideration request about a book.
“When these situations come to public attention, they ratchet up a lot of drama, and people start with, they begin to throw out terms such as ‘book banners,’” Karalow said in a phone interview Wednesday. “I am not a book banner. I would not ban any books unless they are obscene, determined to be obscene and in there (the library) on a loophole. And this is something you know, I am, you know, if you wanted to use that term ‘banner,’ I would say I’m an obscenity banner or a pornography banner where our children are concerned.”
Article 5 of the Code of Virginia defines obscenity as “that which, considered as a whole, has as its dominant theme or purpose an appeal to the prurient interest in sex, that is, a shameful or morbid interest in nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, excretory functions or products thereof or sadomasochistic abuse, and which goes substantially beyond customary limits of candor in description or representation of such matters and which, taken as a whole, does not have serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”
The “loophole” Karalow mentions is section 18.2 383. Exceptions to application of the article, which states that “Nothing contained in this article shall be construed to apply to:
(1) The purchase, distribution, exhibition, or loan of any book, magazine, or other printed or manuscript material by any library, school, or institution of higher education, supported by public appropriation;
(2) The purchase, distribution, exhibition, or loan of any work of art by any museum of fine arts, school, or institution of higher education, supported by public appropriation;
(3) The exhibition or performance of any play, drama, tableau, or motion picture by any theatre, museum of fine arts, school, or institution of higher education, supported by public appropriation.”
“Beetle and the Hollowbones” is a graphic novel aimed at readers ages 8-12, according to its product details on Barnes and Noble’s website. The story follows 12-year-old Beetle, a goblin-witch in a fantasy world who has to save her best friend from a haunted mall. The novel’s romantic/sexual content includes an instance of two female characters kissing, according to The Story Sanctuary, a website which provides book reviews and content analyses.
On Karalow’s reconsideration form, she wrote that “Beetle and the Hollowbones” “introduces witchcraft, gender identity issues, and promotes a ‘challenging’ attitude in children.” On the portion of the form which asks patrons whether the work includes any worthwhile material, Karalow wrote, “No. The book discourages thinking along traditional educational norms via witchcraft.”
Karalow did not indicate on the form whether she had read this novel.
“Pride Colors” is a picture book for children ages three months to two years, according to its product details on Barnes and Noble’s website. The book features rhyming verses for each of the six colors of the pride flag. Images show children wearing and/or interacting with these colors. There are also multiple depictions of same-sex parents. The end of the book explains what each color of the pride flag represents.
Karalow wrote on her reconsideration form that “This book uses ‘colors’ that appeal to children, to refocus and mislead children.” Under the section that asks if there is anything worthwhile about the text, Karalow wrote “No.” She indicated that she had read this book in its entirety.
The form ends with a question asking what action the patron is asking the library to make regarding said book. On both forms, Karalow wrote “Please remove this book.”
Karalow declined to comment on the LGBTQ aspect of the controversy.
She said that if elected to the Frederick County School Board, she would be in favor of removing books of a similar nature from the school system’s libraries.
“I’m for academic rigor,” Karalow said, “and these books do nothing to reinforce academic rigor in schools. As a matter of fact, they go against it. We’re having discipline and behavioral issues with students in schools to the point where they’re trying to hire more behavioral specialists. And having books in the schools that hyper-sexualize students, and particularly when it’s done without the parents’ knowledge, and parents don’t know that these books are in the schools, it’s a concern.”
She said that she recently received a list of “questionable” books that are allegedly in Frederick County Public Schools’ libraries, and added that she needed to do more in-depth analyses on these books before coming to a conclusion on whether she believes they should be removed.
“I need to have a chance to articulate where I stand on this issue, other than saying I am for parental rights, and that in terms of any library, or whether it’s public library or private nonprofit, like Samuels, they need to understand they need to be accountable to the taxpayers and the parents. And this is where I stand right now going forward,” she said.
In a statement she emailed on Thursday evening, Karalow wrote: “It has come to my attention, via a list that was sent to me this week, that there are numerous books that are of questionable adult content in the elementary, middle school, and high school libraries of Frederick County, Virginia public schools. This is concerning because some of these books do not meet the guidelines for determining obscene content. The Commonwealth of Virginia Code of Law, Article 5, clearly determines what constitutes ‘obscenity’ and, although I have not yet studied this list of books carefully, it appears upon quick examination that there is reason to be concerned about many of these books. Many public and school libraries have acquired these books through a loophole in this law, 18.2-383 (3), which exempts schools, theaters, museums and public libraries.
“It is my sincere belief that most parents in Frederick County do not want their children and young adults to have access to these adult materials. Indeed, many parents are not aware of this situation. These books should be removed from the schools and replaced with books that meet higher moral and academic standards. This is not ‘book banning.’ It is my understanding that this is what parents, citizens, and taxpayers expect from the public schools.”
Karalow is running against Daryl Bell for the Opequon District seat. The board’s Back Creek, Gainesboro and at-large seats also are on the ballot.
Early voting for the Nov. 7 election starts Sept. 22 and runs until Nov. 3.
