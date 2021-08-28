The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its 9th annual Operation Valley Venue this week, according to a Friday news release from the task force.
The three-day operation took place Aug. 24-26 and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah and Page.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), District 11 Probation and Parole, the Woodstock Police Department, and tactical teams from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force member agencies also provided additional patrol and investigative personnel to assist during the three day operation.
The operation netted 73 felony charges, eight probation violations, and two misdemeanor charges. Additionally, 86 probation searches were conducted; five search warrants were obtained and executed; and 22 interdiction traffic stops were completed.
During the operation, 881 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $87,800, 328 grams of heroin with a street value of $39,610, 8 grams of cocaine with a street value of $800, 7 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $800, 19 doses of MDMA/Ecstasy with a street value of $380, 33 doses of LSD with a street value of $480, 3 fluid ounces of PCP with a street value of $300, and 70 grams of psilocybin with a street value of $350 was seized. The total street value of the narcotics seized during the operation was $130,435. In addition, $16,295 in currency and eight firearms were seized.
