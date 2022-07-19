WINCHESTER — Opportunity Scholars of Winchester will host a free one-day event on Friday to show area high school students how to prepare for rewarding careers that don't necessarily require a college degree.
The Dream Big career camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the campus of Shenandoah University in Winchester. Activities and presentations throughout the day will take place in the college's Henkel Hall and Brandt Student Center, and on the outdoor Quad.
According to a media release from Opportunity Scholars, Dream Big will show high school students how to pursue the local education and training they'll need — usually at little to no cost and in less time than it takes to earn a college degree — to qualify for jobs with starting wages of $20 to $25 an hour.
Opportunity Scholars, located at 918 S. Braddock St., was founded in 2019 by Winchester resident John Knox Singleton, retired CEO of the Inova healthcare system of Northern Virginia. His goal, the release states, was to show students from low- and middle-income homes how to prepare for high-paying, high-demand careers in fields including teaching, plumbing, electrical work, public safety, welding, nursing, masonry and more.
"We're helping those students who most often fall through the cracks — the average academic achievers from middle- and low-income families," Singleton, who now serves as the CEO of Opportunity Scholars, said in the media release. "Our team includes Opportunity Scholars counselors and career coaches, public school personnel, higher-education professionals, community leaders and, most importantly, students and their families. ... We've assembled a powerful team to empower these kids."
Opportunity Scholars pays for students' career training and education in exchange for their pledge to work in the Winchester area until they have paid back the money the nonprofit invested on their tuition, fees, materials and tools. The organization only trains students for careers that have the potential of paying $40,000 or more per year, and participants aren't required to make monthly installments to Opportunity Scholars until they've landed a job that pays at least $35,000 a year.
The nonprofit's goal, the release states, is to improve the financial health of local students and their families while increasing the number of professional, career and technology workers in the Winchester area.
Opportunity Scholars has already worked with more than 100 area students and established numerous partnerships with local schools, colleges, community leaders and organizations, the release states.
Friday's Dream Big career camp is being offered at no cost and lunch will be provided in Shenandoah University's Allen Dining Hall. Pre-registration is required.
To sign up for Friday's camp or learn more about Opportunity Scholars, visit opportunityscholars.org.
