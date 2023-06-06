WINCHESTER — The nonprofit educational support group Opportunity Scholars has named Rachel Schaefer as its first executive director.
Schaefer, who started her new job May 15, holds a master's degree in business administration from Strayer University and is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management. The Stephens City resident spent the past seven years working for Valley Health of Winchester, most recently as its workforce development program manager, and continues to serve as a consultant to Laurel Ridge Community College's Workforce Solutions initiative in Middletown.
"Rachel brings more than two decades of extensive experience in the public and private sector," John Knox Singleton, founder and CEO of Opportunity Scholars in Winchester, said in a media release. "Rachel's life's work has been helping others become better through continual education and recruitment. She has been very active in the communities, working with businesses through Laurel Ridge Workforce Solutions, leading women's mentorships and serving on nonprofit boards. Rachel's knowledge and experience will propel Opportunity Scholars forward in serving more students and helping them in their pathway to success."
"I am honored to take on the role of executive director at Opportunity Scholars," Schaefer said in the release. "I know what it is like to need assistance navigating post-high school steps, both financially and tactically. I am living proof of how training and education can change family economics."
Opportunity Scholars was founded in 2019 to help high school students, particularly those in 11th and 12th grades, who need assistance defining a career path that will help them and their families achieve career and financial freedom. The nonprofit partners with schools, community members and churches to identify qualified students and work with them and their families to create an educational pathway into solid careers in accounting, plumbing, electrical, healthcare and more.
Opportunity Scholars then teams with Laurel Ridge Community College and Shenandoah University to provide the required training and education, then teams with local businesses to move its clients into jobs, all at little or no cost to the students.
"For the past couple of years, I have watched Opportunity Scholars help the community and it is my honor to join the team of esteemed professional difference makers," Schaefer said in the release. "We believe Opportunity Scholars can revolutionize and improve the financial impact in Winchester city, surrounding counties and Loudoun County, and I look forward to expanding the program."
To learn more about Opportunity Scholars, visit opportunityscholars.org. If you know a student who needs help or are an employer seeking to fill positions served by the organization, email info@opportunityscholars.org.
