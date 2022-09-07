WINCHESTER — The two candidates running for a Ward 1 seat on City Council in this fall's general election say their campaign signs are frequently being stolen from private properties where the owners have agreed to display them.
According to incumbent Ward 1 Councilor Richard Bell, a Democrat, more than 25 signs and post-mounted banners promoting his campaign and that of his Republican challenger, Winchester Planning Commission member Brandon Pifer, have vanished in recent weeks.
"This is a concerted and bold effort," Bell said in a text message on Sunday.
The situation has become so egregious that over the holiday weekend, Pifer and Bell released a joint statement about the situation:
"As the candidates running to represent the residents of Ward 1, we want to make clear that neither of us condones this behavior. While each of us has different perspectives, we share a love for the city and we both want to work to make it the best it can be. We both want to run respectful campaigns that focus on the issues that matter to the residents of Winchester.
"Stealing or defacing campaign signs undermines the respectful public discourse and exchange of ideas that the residents of Winchester deserve to help them choose the candidate that best represents their interests. We also want to remind everyone that, under Virginia criminal code, theft of a political sign is considered petit larceny and is categorized as a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.
"We both believe in the importance of integrity in our elected officials and the political process. We look forward to a robust exchange of ideas as the campaign progresses and urge our supporters on both sides to respect one another and obey the law."
Anyone with information about the pilfered campaign signs is asked to call the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131 or Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted via Crime Solvers' P3 app, which is available as a free download for users of Apple and Android smartphones.
A total of four seats on the nine-member City Council — one in each of Winchester's four voting wards — are up for grabs in the general election on Nov. 8. In addition to Bell and Pifer in Ward 1, the other council candidates are:
- Incumbent Democrat Evan Clark, who is being challenged by Republican Emily DeAngelis in Ward 2.
- Incumbent Democrat Kim Herbstritt, who is running unopposed for re-election in Ward 3.
- Incumbent Democrat Mady Rodriguez, who is being challenged by Republican Kathy Tagnesi in Ward 4.
Councilors are elected to four-year terms and receive an annual stipend of $9,000.
Also on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election are three seats on the seven-member Winchester School Board:
- Candidates Kate Christen, Melissa Harris and Stuart Eiland are running for two available at-large seats. One of those seats is currently held by Erica Truban, who decided to not seek election, and the other by interim board member Vincent Di Benedetto III, who was appointed last month to fill the position vacated by the July resignation of Karen Anderson Holman. Di Benedetto is not running for election.
- Incumbent Bryan Pearce-Gonzales is being challenged by MacArthur Payne for the Ward 4 seat.
The Winchester School Board is a non-partisan panel so candidates do not run for election as members of a political party. Members serve four-year terms and receive an annual stipend of $4,500.
In 2020, the city School Board began transitioning from one whose members were appointed by City Council to one whose members are elected by citizens. When the newly elected representatives begin their terms on Jan. 1, it will mark the first time in Winchester's history that all seven board members were chosen by city residents.
Also up for grabs this autumn is the U.S. House of Representatives seat for the 6th Congressional District, which was recently redrawn to include Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County. In that race, incumbent Republican Ben Cline is being challenged by Democrat Jennifer Lewis for election to a two-year term. House members are paid an annual salary of $174,000.
Anyone who wants to vote in the Nov. 8 general election must register at least 21 days prior to Election Day. For more information or to register, visit winchesterva.gov/vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.