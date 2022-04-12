BERRYVILLE — A Clarke County innkeeper isn't happy with the county's plans to increase its transient occupancy tax rate by 1½% next year.
The current rate of "3½% is enough," considering people still are struggling with economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, L’Auberge Provencale co-owner Alain Borel told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
Borel spoke during public hearings pertaining to the county's proposed budget for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
He operates a French country inn in White Post.
The transient occupancy tax is charged by businesses providing lodging in unincorporated areas of the county.
Although the budget hasn't been adopted yet, the supervisors voted on March 15 to raise the tax rate to 5%, or five cents per dollar. The increase is anticipated to generate $80,000 for the county in fiscal 2023, an increase of $18,750 from the current fiscal year, the spending plan shows.
The 5% rate would equal Warren County's transient occupancy tax rate and be in the middle of those assessed by surrounding localities. Fauquier County's rate of 2% is lowest. Loudoun County's rate of 8% is highest.
Officials say the transient occupancy tax generally doesn't affect county residents because it mostly is paid by visitors seeking overnight accommodations.
But Borel said L’Auberge Provencale receives customers from as close as Winchester who want to relax in the countryside for a while.
"People are having a hard time" making ends meet, he said, as food and energy prices rise.
He suggested that the county maintain the 3½% rate for a couple of years before considering increasing it. Maybe the economy will improve by then, he added.
The budget proposal also increases the county’s meals tax rate from 2% to 4%, or four cents per dollar. The tax is charged by restaurants and stores in unincorporated parts of the county selling prepared foods and beverages.
Borel voiced opposition to that increase, too. L’Auberge Provencale has two restaurants, its website shows.
The 4% meals tax rate would equal those of Frederick and Warren counties. It would be lower than the 6% rates assessed by Winchester and proposed for implementation in Fauquier, which currently doesn't have a meals tax. Loudoun doesn't have one, either.
As for the notion that tax rate hikes garner more money for a locality to put toward services for residents and businesses, Borel said, "We're out in the middle of the country. We don't need anything from the county." He mentioned sidewalks as an example.
In addition, Clarke County plans to double its cigarette tax from 20 cents to 40 cents per pack. The increase is expected to garner $297,000 in revenue from the tax in fiscal 2023, an increase of $197,000 from the current year, the proposed budget shows.
Nobody spoke concerning the cigarette tax hike.
The meals tax is also budgeted to bring the county $297,000, representing an increase of $147,000 from the current year.
"These taxes, to a certain extent, are luxury taxes," said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District. Nobody has to stay at an inn, eat in a restaurant or smoke, he indicated.
Boies said the county has revised its revenue projections for the current fiscal year and now expects to receive more from those taxes than it originally budgeted.
The county needs to generate about $500,000 in extra revenue to cover urgent needs, such as hiring additional sheriff's deputies and paid firefighter/medics, according to Weiss.
"We've always been sensitive to what our residents can bear" in terms of tax burdens, he said. "But we're also sensitive to what our residents need," such as better public safety services.
The county's real estate tax rate is to remain at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. At that rate, the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 are to continue paying $915 in annual taxes on the dwelling.
Meanwhile, the personal property tax rate is to remain at $4.496 per $100 of assessment. However, funds that the county receives through the state’s Personal Property Tax Relief Act are to continue reducing the amounts of taxes residents actually pay on their vehicles. And, plans are to reduce its vehicle tax assessments by 15% across the board for one year because of rising prices for both new and used cars and trucks.
The supervisors will consider the budget proposal and tax rates for adoption next Tuesday. If they're adopted, the rate increases will become effective on Jan. 1.
"We hope the economy will stabilize by then," Weiss said, and be less of a burden on anyone who pays the taxes.
