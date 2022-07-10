Latest AP News
- Court: Health care workers in lawsuit must reveal identities
- Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds
- Ukrainian soldiers train in UK as war with Russia rages on
- In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump
- Biden defends pending visit to Saudi Arabia in opinion piece
- Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat
- President and PM: 2 men at heart of Sri Lankan crisis
- Balkan activists keep fighting for Europe’s last wild rivers
- Japan votes for key election in shadow of Abe assassination
- Sri Lanka opposition hopes to install new gov't amid turmoil
- US eyes counter-China moves in Southeast Asia
- Abe's killing haunts Japan with questions on handmade guns
Local News
Friday, July 08, 2022
Thursday, July 07, 2022
- By MATT WELCH The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
When Sydnei Dowd sits and looks at her infant son, she said she knows she doesn’t want him to endure the same struggles she pushed through as a youth.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 1
WINCHESTER — A Winchester Police Department officer has been deemed responsible for a four-vehicle collision that occurred early Wednesday evening on U.S. 11 (Valley Pike) south of Winchester.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 5
WINCHESTER — A man with nearly 50 criminal convictions and probation violations over the past two decades in Winchester and Shenandoah County will spend the next two years in prison following a violent argument with a female acquaintance.
- By JOSETTE KEELOR The Winchester Star
-
- 0
Following the report of several monkeypox cases in Virginia during the last week, the Department of Health is advising Virginians to become more knowledgable about the virus and how its spread.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 0
STEPHENS CITY — Residents will be asked in a November referendum whether they support the town taking a $2.46 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
- Star Staff Report
- Updated
- 7
NEW MARKET — The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields foundation (SVBF) announced Tuesday that it will soon develop seven new battlefield parks and open 1,731 acres of historic Shenandoah Valley land to the public.
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
-
- 0
WINCHESTER — In a classic case of "out of the frying pan and into the fire," a Salem, Virginia, man who recently completed one jail sentence now faces another for allegedly assaulting correctional officers.
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.