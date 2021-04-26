WINCHESTER — The apple orchard tours and hard cider tastings were sold out on Sunday at Winchester Ciderworks in Frederick County.
The event was part of the 94th Shenandoah Valley Apple Blossom Festival, which started Friday and ends May 2.
Winchester Ciderworks makes hard cider from apples grown by Frederick County-based Fruit Hill Orchard Inc., which is family owned and operated.
Diane Kearns and Stephen Schuurman, co-founders of Winchester Ciderworks, led groups of 36 people in half-hour tours of the cidery and the orchard behind the cidery. Kearns, who grew up in the local apple business and is president of Fruit Hill Orchard, talked about growing apples and the challenges orchardists face saving apple trees from insects, contagious diseases and harsh weather. As a grower, she said her emphasis is to produce a lot of fruit versus fruit that is “picture perfect.”
Schuurman discussed the machinery inside the cidery and the process of making cider.
The event was sold out before Sunday.
“People are just ready to do something,” said Kearns. “I’m just really, really happy it’s sunny and nice.”
This year's festival is scaled back in response to COVID-19 restrictions. Last years' festival was canceled over coronavirus concerns.
Kearns said she appreciated being able to host a festival event focused on apples (the festival began in 1924 as a way celebrate the local apple industry). She said she used the opportunity to educate people about the apple industry and how apples are grown.
She added that she's anticipating a good crop this year.
“So far, it looks really good,” Kearns said. “We have a huge bloom. It’s blooming everywhere. The weather has been OK. It’s been a little cool, but with that much of a bloom, I’m not worried at all about getting enough [apples] out there. I’m really optimistic about this year’s crop.”
Winchester resident Belinda Pugh, who attended the event, said she enjoyed learning about the process of growing apples.
“All of the trials and tribulations that a tree farmer has to go through to get one apple for one cup of cider,” Pugh said. “I think it takes a lot of bravery and courage to even be in the business. And to have a female [leading the company] is terrific.”
After the tour, participants ventured into Winchester Ciderworks’ tasting room to sample different hard ciders made on the premises, including the newest one called Dandy Shandy. Kearns described Dandy Shandy as “a light, very refreshing drink.”
“They are the very first of the public to have it,” Kearns said. “Currently it is not in containers, like in cans. It will be in about a month or so. Right now, people can buy it in growlers. But we thought this would be a good launch.”
Schuurman said Dandy Shandy is made from apples aged over two years, blended with lemon juice and honey.
Carol Baker, who lives in West Virginia, called the new cider “super.” Winchester residents Joe and Terri Hirst said it was “wonderful” and expect it to be a hit in the summer, though Joe Hirst thinks the cidery's Malice "is still the best."
“This has been a great way to start Apple Blossom — celebrating the apple industry,” said Terri Hirst. “It’s nice to be able to celebrate 'The Bloom.'”
Tamara and Jason Lapp from Inwood, West Virginia, said they enjoyed learning about cider making. They both recently received their COVID-19 vaccinations and said they felt safe attending the event.
“This is very much us dipping our toes back into society,” Jason Lapp said.
Pugh said she hopes the success of the Winchester Ciderworks event bodes well for the rest of this year’s Apple Blossom Festival.
“I’ve lived in a lot of parts of the country and around the world and there's nothing, absolutely nothing, like Apple Blossom,” Pugh said. “I’m hoping the festival will always continue in some fashion.”
For more information on Winchester Ciderworks, visit winchesterciderworks.com.
