The following students at Orchard View Elementary School were named to the. All A Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
First grade
Cole Beaupre, Ryleigh Beringer, Ivan Blackwell, Eli Boyce, Shane Cannon, Elizabeth Carter, Aleea Connors, Cristiano da Silva, Jullian Disney, Virginia Dodson, Inannah Dove, Ariya Goode, Cameron Grooms, Theodore Haaga, Christopher Hall, Perry Hewitt, Myla Hott, Michael Howley, Jeremiah Hudnall, Desmond King, Dyson King, Alexis Leaphart, Emmanuel Lopez Quintero, Micah McCalley, Ethan Mohr, Emmanuel Nicolas Jose, Madelin Perry, Carter Petrie, Charley Phelps, Addyson Pitcock, Annabelle Resto, Kaylee Rutherford, Jonah Sargent, Samuel Schueckler, Ellie Scheulen, Kynlee Sikora, Justin Simms, Elias Smith, Elijah Taylor, Aiden Umstead, Liam Williams, Emmalyn Wimsatt and Dylan Zimmerman.
Second grade
Hayden Anderson, Andrew Briones Muckle, Thomas Butcher, Zander Cleveland, Jean Cosme Santiago, Michael Ebert, Olivia Flack, LaCoy Ford, Wyatt Ford, Ruth Groesbeck, Aarohi Gurung, Starla James, Desmond Jeffers, Caira Johnson, Dylan Klugo, Jaiden Leaphart, Elizabeth LeMarr, Benjamin Martin, Lena McGill, William Meredith, Henry Moore, Vedder Moynahan, Hadley Newman, Amelia Peacock, Rece Rudolph, Nellie Valerio, Emma Walko and Kellan Williams.
Third grade
Zachery Benoit, Abigail Ebert, Kayleigh Edmiston, Macie Hewitt, Eddie Ma, Joah Markwood, Amira Marshall, Maeve McKay, Genevieve Mohr, Jackson O’Connor, Taylor Pienkowski, Sophia Roof, Clara Sargent, Charity Schueckler, Logan Swank and Reese Williams.
Fourth grade
Hayie Anderson, Courtney Cammer, Luis Escotto, Emerson Foltz, Natalie Lawrence, Isaiah Leaphart and Iris Mudry.
Fifth grade
Benjamin Branner, Zoey Creswell, Madison Kerr, Reese Linton and Noah Taylor.
