WINCHESTER — The Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church will hold its annual Easter Bake Sale and Greek Take-Out on March 27.
Orders are being taken online now for pickup from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, 1700 Amherst St. (next to Omps Funeral Home).
Drive-through only. Pre-orders will be taken until March 24 on the church’s website. You select your pick-up time on the order form.
If you forget to pre-order, there will still be food available the day of the sale.
“You can still come on the day of the event,” said church member Ann Coverstone. “As long as we don’t sell out.”
Enjoy koulourakia (butter twist cookies shaped to look like bunnies) and Greek Easter bread as well as many other baked treats. You can also order gyros (with beef and lamb), pork souvlaki, spanikopita, dolmades (stuffed grape leaves) and a variety of salads.
By special request, the church is also offering pastitsio, which is the Greek version of lasagna. It comes with a small Greek salad and a roll.
Order online at https://dormition-of-the-virgin-mary-1700.square.site/s/order. If that URL is too hard to type in, Coverstone suggests typing “Greek church winchester” in your search engine.
All proceeds benefit the church.
