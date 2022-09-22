BERRYVILLE — Zoning ordinance changes adopted by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday affect people wanting to tear down historic structures in Millwood and White Post.
The text amendment is to ordinance Section 6.2.5B-4. It provides property owners and the county’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) guidelines for preparing and reviewing applications for certificates of appropriateness (COAs) for demolition projects.
However, the amendment applies only to the county’s Historic Overlay District, which includes a limited number of properties in the two unincorporated villages.
Demolition is defined in the amendment as the removal of 40% — or more — of a building’s total exterior wall or roof construction.
COAs are aimed to ensure that outcomes of construction, alteration and restoration projects are consistent with construction qualities of structures in areas designated for historical preservation.
When it hears certificate requests, the HPC is to take into account the following criteria listed in the amendment:
How the historic landmark, building or structure contributes to the historic district.
Whether the demolition would affect the district’s architectural and historic integrity.
Any alterations made to the building or structure in the past.
Whether the building or structure provides significant context to a village’s history.
The impact of the proposed demolition on the “visual continuity of the streetscape” — whether it fits in with the area’s overall appearance.
Whether it’s feasible to stabilize the historic landmark, building or structure. It may be necessary to get a structural engineer to evaluate that, the amendment shows.
Whether rehabilitating the structure is possible instead of demolishing it. A cost analysis, detailing rehab costs in comparison to the property’s market value, may have to be obtained, according to the amendment.
Whether plans for any proposed replacement structure meet design criteria for the district.
Appeals of the commission’s decisions regarding COAs can be filed with the Board of Supervisors.
The board adopted the amendment in a unanimous vote. A public hearing was held, but nobody voiced any comments.
Jeremy Camp, the county’s senior planner and zoning administrator, said the amendment is similar to policies elsewhere.
In another matter, the supervisors recognized Donald Jackson, the county’s interim emergency services director, with a resolution of appreciation.
After 21 years of service to the county, Jackson retired as emergency medical services lieutenant in August 2021. He temporarily came out of retirement two months later to fill the interim post after Brian Lichty resigned as director of fire, EMS and emergency management.
Jackson “led the department honorably,” the resolution reads, “ ... and improved the organization by increasing available training opportunities, successfully navigating the county’s budget process, overseeing the hiring and training of new employees, finding ways to support the volunteer companies and improving overall morale in the department.”
“Don pretty much did the impossible. He kept everybody happy,” said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay.
“It wasn’t an easy job,” said Jackson. He thanked the supervisors and firefighters/emergency medical personnel for their cooperation.
Wayne Whetsell recently succeeded Lichty on a permanent basis. Whetsell previously spent 27 years with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.
“My goal is to have open communication” with the board, all stakeholders in fire and rescue operations and the community at large, he said.
The board also:
Appointed Christina Kraybill to the county’s Economic Development Advisory Committee for a four-year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2025.
Reappointed Van Armacost Jr. and Bryan Conrad to the county’s Fire & EMS Commission for one-year terms expiring on Aug. 31, 2023.
