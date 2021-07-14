STEPHENS CITY — O’Reilly Auto Parts has opened a new store in Stephens City.
The store, located at 331 Fairfax Pike, will have a grand opening sale Thursday to July 27.
As part of a tradition and celebration for the new store, Store Manager Tommy Durham, on behalf of the entire company, will present a $200 check to the Stephens City-based Stone House Foundation, a nonprofit group that educates people about the history and culture of the lower Shenandoah Valley.
“If you have not had an opportunity to stop by and meet Tommy and the team, come in during the grand opening celebration dates,” a company news release said. “When you visit the new O’Reilly store, you’ll find courteous, knowledgeable store personnel to assist you. O’Reilly offers a low price guarantee, plus overnight service from our distribution centers, on most parts not in stock. O’Reilly has the best manufacturer’s warranty policy in the industry and the largest inventory of auto parts, tools and accessories.”
O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional markets. Founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family, the company operates over 5,300 stores in the United States.
