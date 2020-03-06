WINCHESTER — As part of its Music on the Corner series, First Baptist Church will host a concert on Sunday afternoon by organist Caroline Robinson.
The concert takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church on the corner of Piccadilly and Washington streets in downtown Winchester.
Originally from Greenville, South Carolina, Robinson is a doctoral candidate in the studio of David Higgs at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, where she received a Master of Music in Organ Performance and Literature in 2016.
Robinson received a Bachelor of Music from the Curtis Institute of Music, where she studied with Alan Morrison.
Aided by a grant from the J. William Fulbright fellowship fund, Caroline studied during the 2013-14 year at the Conservatoire à Rayonnement Régional de Toulouse with Michel Bouvard and Jan Willem Jansen (organ) and Yasuko Bouvard (harpsichord). Formative organ teachers include Adam Pajan, Charles Tompkins (Furman University), Wilma Jensen (Nashville, Tennessee), and Thomas Bara (Interlochen Center for the Arts).
The concert is co-sponsored by the Winchester Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
A donation of $10 is suggested. A reception will be held in the Christian Education Building after the concert.
First Baptist Church is at 205 W. Piccadilly St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.