WINCHESTER — Members of the Winchester Chapter of the American Guild Organists and guest musicians will present a series of recitals in three different churches from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Each recital is 30 minutes in length, with 15 minutes of travel time between each church. Guests will be guided between churches by local flutist Charlene Romano.
The programs are varied, consisting of organ solos and organ with instruments — including hand bells, oboe, French horn, guitar, wind ensemble and singing.
The first program will be held at First Baptist Church at 3 p.m. The second recital will be at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church beginning at 3:45 p.m. The third recital begins at 4:30 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church with hot chocolate and cookies to follow.
This is the fourth year that WAGO has presented this series to the Winchester community. The event is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit area homeless shelters including the Winchester Rescue Mission (new this year) and the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS). To date, more than $4,000 has been raised by these Progressive Recitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.