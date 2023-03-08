HARRISONBURG — A group of ambulances sat parked in the lot of Route 11 Automotive Repair Tuesday afternoon. On March 20, they will be packed onto a ship and sent to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. The man in charge of the operation sat in the back of one, preparing for the long night ahead of him.
Brock Bierman, president and CEO of Ukraine Focus, has helped donate around 90 used ambulances to Ukraine since the start of the war. He works through a program called Volunteer Ambulance Corps, which started under Ukraine Friends in New York and is transitioning to Ukraine Focus based out of Washington, D.C., to expand the ambulance delivery program. He’s been helping get ambulances to Ukraine since May 2022.
“We want to be known as the organization that provides ambulances in a way that’s efficient, effective and collaborative in a way that prioritizes and makes sure that the asset is delivered to the people that need it,” he said.
At 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Biemnan and more than 30 volunteer drivers will drive the convoy to Baltimore. County police in multiple jurisdictions will escort the convoy along some portions of the delivery route, until they arrive at the Port of Baltimore. The ambulances will be shipped out March 20 and hopefully arrive in Hamburg, Germany, around April 3. From there, they will go to Kyiv and be dispersed to Territorial Defense Forces, a military reserve in Ukraine, wherever they are most needed.
When he asks what Ukrainians need most on the front lines, he’s told ambulances, Bierman said. The life expectancy of an ambulance being used in Ukraine is 30 to 60 days, due in part to Russian shelling, Bierman said.
The organization goes through a strict process to deliver the ambulances, Bierman said. He’s given the ambulance keys directly to chief medical officers or a company commanders of a regiment.
“Because if Ukraine is going to win this war, they have to do it in a way that provides the resources where they’re needed most, bottom line,” he said.
Rotary International has helped the group immensely, Bierman said.
Bierman’s first drop-off was May 9, where he helped deliver three ambulances to a unit in the 38th artillery, which is a coastal unit. The crew traveled to Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kyiv — quite a long travel from Bierman’s home in Lyndhurst, Virginia.
How Bierman acquired the 22 ambulances is a bit serendipitous, both he and the repair shop owner, Brandon Peavy, said.
Bierman explained that he happened to be driving past the repair shop one Sunday when he noticed a group of used ambulances in the parking lot. At that point, his group had already donated 50 or 60 ambulances to Ukraine, he said.
Bierman went in to talk to Peavy, who said he was trying to sell them.
“I said, ‘Well, would you like to sell all of them?’ And he looked at me like my head was on backwards,” Bierman said.
When Bierman explained Volunteer Ambulance Corps and how they were donating ambulances to the front lines in Ukraine, Peavy was immediately on board.
Peavy said his crew has been changing tires and emergency lights, putting in radios, changing the oil, and more to get the ambulances prepared for Wednesday morning. Peavy said he owns an ambulance company, and the 22 sitting in his lot were decommissioned vehicles.
“Yeah, it was just kind of a gut thing for us. I mean, how many stars would have to align for that?” he said Tuesday.
Volunteer Ambulance Corps paid enough to cover the costs of repair, Peavy said, so he’s donating his time to the group.
When his company decommissions ambulances in the future, Bierman will be the first person he’ll think of, Peavy said. The shop owner said he also has connections Bierman can use to acquire more ambulances in the future.
“If people think [Putin]’s going to stop with Ukraine, they’re sadly mistaken. And if we don’t stop him now, it will absolutely impact all Western Europe. And it will impact us. And I think in a logical global conflict, we have to use whatever resources we can,” Bierman said.
