When Charles Harbaugh IV, executive director of Winchester-based Access Independence, learned about the difficulties facing Front Royal resident Carl Brooks, he was eager to help.
Brooks, an Army veteran who worked for 25-plus years for the Department of Motor Vehicles and then for the Warren County School Board delivering internal mail between schools, is a fixture in the Front Royal community.
In February 2022, Brooks, 83, had quadruple bypass heart surgery and, since then, experienced increasing pain and mobility problems in his legs, explained his wife of 55 years, Dorothy.
“They took veins out of his leg for the bypass and his leg wouldn’t heal,” said Dorothy Brooks, adding that her husband’s condition was complicated by his diabetes. “It led to sores and it kept getting worse, kept filling up with fluid, and then he got problems in the other leg.”
Last month, Brooks had a double leg amputation.
“He's coming along. He’s still got a long way to go,” Dorothy Brooks said, noting that Brooks is currently building strength and receiving rehabilitation services at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, where he’s expected to remain for another few weeks.
“He was in so much pain,” Dorothy Brooks said. “He couldn’t stand the pain. He says he’s not in pain right now so that’s a good thing.”
Earlier in the year, as Brooks’ condition worsened, doctors began discussing the possibility of amputation and Dorothy Brooks began planning for that eventuality. She contacted Access Independence. The agency, which provides support service for people with disabilities, agreed to build a ramp at the Brooks home.
“It took me two weeks to line up volunteers, get materials, and find a sympathetic sponsor,” Harbaugh said, adding that the Home Depot distribution center in Winchester donated materials for the ramp. Carpenters Anthony Butler and Walker Tyler, volunteer Philip Wines, and Harbaugh spent a day on the construction, he said.
“This ramp was a unique situation in terms of construction. It needed a landing and we make sure all of our ramps are ADA compliant,” Harbaugh said.
Dorothy Brooks said she’s unsure exactly when her husband will return home, but having the ramp in place has helped take some of the stress out of the situation. “It’s a lovely ramp,” she said, adding that the Veterans Administration has also helped by providing a bed for Brooks’ return home. He has been fitted for prosthetics and is getting stronger every day, she said.
“They are the nicest people and this is kind of what we do. This is such a special project. He’s a magnet for the community,” Harbaugh said.
