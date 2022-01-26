BERRYVILLE — Nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for federal economic stimulus funds to improve housing for Berryville residents with lower incomes.
The town is making available for the project $40,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding it received. Officials may select one organization to be awarded the entire grant, or they may decide to split the money among two or more, depending on how well applicants meet criteria specified on the application, according to Community Development Director Christy Dunkle.
Organizations can use the money toward improving access to homes for disabled people, installing new bathroom fixtures to improve sanitation, repairing or replacing roofs and gutters, installing weatherization, repairing or replacing windows and doors, grading or making drainage improvements to divert stormwater away from homes’ foundations and cleaning up properties to eliminate health hazards and/or comply with property maintenance regulations, information on the town’s website shows.
Only owner-occupied dwellings will be eligible for improvements.
The webpage defines “low-income homeowner” as someone “who owns, maintains and occupies a true, fixed and permanent residence in a dwelling and whose household income does not exceed the applicable maximum household income threshold.” That’s based on median income levels that the Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA) determined for 2021.
VHDA data shows the maximum allowable income to participate in Berryville’s project will be $57,650 for a one-person household, $65,850 for a two-person household, $82,300 for a family of four and $108,650 for a household of eight or more.
“Our median income is pretty high in this region” as compared to other parts of the state, Dunkle said. That’s because Berryville is close to the Washington, D.C./Arlington metropolitan area, she said.
Dunkle said she was unable to estimate how many homes in Berryville might qualify for improvements, once one or more organizations are chosen to spearhead them.
But to Berryville Town Council members, the program “seemed like it would benefit the community,” she said.
Organizations applying for the ARPA dollars must meet the following criteria:
Their proposals must show they know how to efficiently, yet effectively, spend grant money. When reviewing proposals, town officials will take into consideration how much of the money would go toward administrative functions rather than actual improvements.
They must prove they’ve had previous success in administering housing improvement programs, including ones serving Clarke County and/or other parts of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Full details for interested organizations are listed on the town’s website, berryvilleva.gov, under the “News Flash” heading.
Organizations based in Clarke County or places nearby won’t necessarily have an advantage over those based elsewhere, Dunkle said.
The deadline for organizations to submit applications is noon Feb. 24. Grant recipients will be decided on by March 15, then money is to be dispersed within 10 days.
Home improvements must be completed by Nov. 30. The improvements must be documented and reported to the town by noon Dec. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.