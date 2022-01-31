WINCHESTER — On June 25th, as 28-year-old Katie Teets Bradshaw lay dying from cancer, her mother was desperate to step outside and compose herself before her daughter slipped away.
Problem was, Winchester Medical Center is a large facility and Julie Teets was worried she wouldn’t have enough time to walk to an exit, take a few deep breaths and return to the hospital room before Katie passed away.
In the days that followed Katie’s death, Julie’s eldest son, Brandon Teets, came up with a solution that would avoid anyone else in the Winchester area being confronted with such a terrible dilemma. He called it the Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House.
The house would provide a warm, soothing environment where people could be with loved ones in their final hours. Since many of the facility’s patients would be in extremely delicate condition, it would have to be located near Winchester Medical Center so they could be quickly transferred from the hospital to the house with minimal risk of dying during transport.
“It’s going to be strictly end-of-life care,” Julie said of the Comfort House.
The Teets family — Julie, Brandon, dad Greg and son Michael, along with Brandon’s fiancée, Tayla Mullins — formed a 501c3 charity so donations to the cause could be tax-deductible. They then determined it would take an endowment of about $1.5 million to build and operate the facility.
On Monday, Julie said the family has raised nearly $300,000 since first announcing plans for the Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House six months ago. While that’s more than a million dollars shy of establishing an endowment, the Teetses are confident enough in the venture’s ultimate success that they are already shopping for a place to construct the facility.
One early possibility, Julie said, is a site in Frederick County that is a few hundred yards west of Winchester Medical Center and owned by the hospital’s corporate parent, Valley Health.
“We’ve had local builders, landscapers, kitchen companies that have said, ‘Let us know when you’re ready,’” Julie said.
“They’re willing to donate time, materials, labor — anything we need,” Michael Teets added.
All of the money needed to build and operate the Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House will come from donations and fundraisers. To make a contribution or learn about upcoming fundraising events, visit katiescomforthouse.com.
