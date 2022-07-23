WOODSTOCK — Organizers are putting the final touches on preparations for the upcoming 17th Annual Route 11 Yard Crawl.
Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce President Sharon Baroncelli updated the county’s Tourism Council on the event’s progress at its monthly meeting last week.
Baroncelli said T-shirts, rack cards and posters are ready to go for business owners and vendors to help promote the event, which features 43 miles of yard sale space, food and retail vendors and other local businesses along Route 11.
The annual Yard Crawl will begin at 7 a.m. Aug. 13 and stretch from New Market through Stephens City.
The chamber will continue to use the Traipse mobile application to draw support for small businesses throughout the event.
“The towns have the ‘Welcome Crawlers’ signs and we did make up posters to put in businesses that are participating on the Traipse app scavenger hunt,” Baroncelli said.
Forty-three local businesses have registered through the app and when customers visit at least 15 of those businesses and check in on the app while collecting a “secret” word from the establishment, they will win a free yard crawl T-shirt. They will also be entered into a drawing for a $100 gas card.
Visitors and residents can download the Traipse app at traipse.co/shenco. For more information about the Route 11 Yard Crawl, visit Route11yardcrawl.org.
Baroncelli also reminded tourism council members to encourage business owners to join the Shop ShenCo movement, which also uses the Traipse app.
“We encourage our lodging, wineries and venues to join, too,” she said. “It’s open to all businesses now.”
When the chamber kicked off the use of the Traipse app, only Main Street retail-type businesses were included. But now, any business can participate, Baroncelli said.
