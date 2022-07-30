An event this weekend will celebrate the history of the village of Orkney Springs in western Shenandoah County.
Through Sunday, Celebrate Orkney Springs will offer different events and activities including presentations and displays on the history of Orkney Springs, tours around the community, conversations with life-long residents of the community, activities, and games.
Ron Moomaw, one of the organizers of Celebrate Orkney Springs, says this weekend’s events are meant to tie in with Shenandoah County’s 250th anniversary.
“We did it as part of that celebration,” Moomaw said.
In 1774, Scottish physician John McDonald received a grant for 340 acres in the area of what is now Orkney Springs. Tradition says that he named the Virginia property after his former home in the Scottish Orkney Isles. The village is now home to a few houses, the Orkney Springs Hotel, and Shrine Mont, a retreat and conference center of the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about how Orkney Springs has grown over the years, and the geography and springs that shape the area into what it is today, Moomaw said.
There will be an old-fashioned lawn party between 3 and 5:30 p.m. today that will include food, games, hayrides, tours around the community, Orkney Springs fire trucks, and live country and bluegrass music performed by Orkney’s Own.
Interactive 19th-century dancing will take place in the Orkney Springs Hotel ballroom where people can join in and be led by experienced dancers performing in 19th-century attire. This activity will take place from 2-3 p.m. today.
Attendees will also be able to tour Shrine Mont this weekend.
Dennis Lynch, director of the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, will be give a presentation Sunday about the festival’s history in Orkney Springs. Also, Shenandoah County Library Archivist Zach Hottle will give a presentation about the 250th anniversary of Shenandoah County providing stories from the county’s past.
Separate from the celebration event, the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival will hold a concert at 8 p.m. today featuring the Richmond Symphony with the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society performing Beethoven’s Ninth. Tickets are required for the concerts.
But the Celebrate Orkney Springs events are free.
“Everyone is welcomed,” said Moomaw, a long-time resident.
A complete schedule can be found on https://celebrateorkneysprings.wordpress.com/.
Orkney Springs is off U.S. 81 Exit 273 (Mount Jackson exit). Turn left onto Va. 703 (east), then right (south) on U.S. 11, follow through Mount Jackson, turn right on Va. 263 and follow approximately 13 miles to Orkney Springs.
