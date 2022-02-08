WINCHESTER — The Millbrook's girls' basketball lineup returned to normal on Monday, and that went a long toward the Pioneers clinching their normal spot in the Northwestern District standings.
In her first game since Jan. 27, star senior guard Avery O'Roke scored 20 of her 24 points in the first half to help Millbrook build a 14-point halftime advantage against Sherando in a game in which the top seed in the Class 4 Northwestern District would go to the winner. The Pioneers then went on to a 52-43 victory to clinch that No. 1 seed and a first round bye in the tournament that begins Friday. The Warriors will be the No. 2 seed.
O'Roke's return after missing four games, and Millbrook's trapping defense and free-throw shooting (28 of 35), all proved to be key factors in helping the Pioneers (18-2, 10-0 district) beat Sherando (17-3, 9-2) in their only matchup of the regular season due to weather issues. Millbrook forced 22 turnovers, including 11 in the second quarter when it outscored Sherando 20-7, held the Warriors to 32.5 percent shooting (13 of 40), and hit 28 of 35 free throws while the Warriors made just 10 of 22.
But it wasn't just talent and execution that carried the Pioneers to a share of 12 straight district regular-season titles prior to the 2020-21 school year, when Frederick County didn't compete in the Virginia High School League season because of COVID-19 concerns. The Pioneers' toughness and grit have been just as important over the years, and that was on full display Monday night.
"[Sherando is] a good team," Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. said. "We knew they weren't just going to give up. We were playing for a [regular-season] championship tonight. They came with championship-style aggressiveness and play. We wanted to match their intensity, and we did that."
O'Roke scored those 24 points even though Green said she wasn't 100 percent fit on Friday. Green substituted for O'Roke often, and he also tried to limit her ballhandling duties.
And on a night when the Pioneers struggled mightily with their field goal shooting — they made only 12 of 52 shots (23.1 percent) and missed all 15 of their 3-point attempts — Millbrook fought hard to get to the free throw line, and fought hard to maintain its advantage.
The Pioneers made only three field goals after taking a 32-18 halftime lead. Sherando had some momentum after Isabel Hall (eight points) screamed and pumped her first after hitting a 3-pointer while being fouled — and hit the ensuing free throw — for a four-point play that made it 44-35 Pioneers with 4:44 to play. But the Warriors never got closer than five points the rest of the game, and O'Roke's 4-for-4 performance at the line in the last 35 seconds finished off the Millbrook win.
"We know how to compete in close games," said O'Roke, whose teammates rallied from a 23-9 halftime deficit without her last week to beat Fauquier 47-42. "We have a lot of upperclassmen who have experience in those games."
And O'Roke is someone who has plenty of experience playing in front of large crowds, which is why Green thought it would be best to play O'Roke more than he initially planned. Millbrook's Casey Gymnasium bleachers were completely packed for the Love Loud game, a fundraiser contest that recognizes people who have been affected by cancer.
"Really, I was just going to bring her in for the second half," Green said. "But due to the environment, I started her.
"She told me she was out of sync while she was playing, but I told her, 'Just let the game come to you. It will come to you.'"
Most players couldn't dream of having a first half like O'Roke did under the best of circumstances. O'Roke's outside shot was off, but she made 6 of 13 shots from the field and 8 of 9 free throws in the first 16 minutes. O'Roke and Kennedi Rooks (16 points, 10 rebounds, four steals overall) each made an effort to drive to the basket, with Rooks scoring 10 points with the help of 6-of-8 free throw shooting in the first half.
O'Roke said she was excited to play, and she gave her teammates credit for aiding her big half.
"My teammates created openings for me, and when they got steals, they would just look down the court and pass it to me," O'Roke said.
The Pioneers generated plenty of offense from their defense in the first half. The Warriors led 11-10 with 48 seconds left in the first quarter, but a Rooks jumper 19 seconds later started a 12-0 Millbrook run to make it 22-11. That stretch included two O'Roke free throws following a steal and fastbreak, a pass from Rooks to Hannah Stephanites (eight points) covering more than half the court for a layup following one of four Kylene Todd steals, and O'Roke picking up a fumbled pass and running the floor for a layup.
Millbrook used well-timed traps and rotations to steal passes and force errant throws throughout the second quarter to take a 32-18 halftime lead.
"We go over defense a lot in practice, so it was nice to see that we executed it the way we do in practice," Rooks said.
As a result of those 11 turnovers, Sherando only managed seven field goal attempts, making three, for seven points in the second quarter.
"We lost our momentum [in the second quarter]," Sherando coach Brooklyn Wilson said. "We had a lot of mental lapses, a lot of mistakes. It kind of felt like quicksand. It was one after the other and we just couldn't seem to get out of it until after halftime.
"We knew there was going to be pressure. We prepared for traps. We prepared for jumping into passing lanes. It was just little details that we missed out on. We weren't using ball fakes, we weren't stepping to the pass. It was frustrating for sure, but I thought our team finished well and played hard throughout the game."
Wilson noted that the Warriors also missed some makeable layups in the first half, and foul shooting hurt Sherando all game. The Warriors never stopped battling to close their deficit, but in the fourth quarter, Sherando made six trips to the line where it attempted two free throws, and it only sank both attempts one time.
Grace Burke scored 17 points (making 5 3-pointers) for Sherando. Jaiden Polston had seven rebounds but only scored three points, all on free throws.
There's no automatic region berth for getting the No. 1 seed in the district tournament this year, but the Pioneers were proud to be the champs of the regular season.
"We were all happy, because we put in a lot of hard work to do this," Rooks said.
After taking on Kettle Run in Tuesday's regular-season finale, Millbrook will next be in action on Feb. 15 in the district semifinals against Friday's No. 4 Fauquier-No. 5 Kettle Run winner. Sherando will host No. 7 Handley in Friday's first round and the winner will play Friday's No. 3 James Wood-No. 6 Liberty winner in the semifinals.
The Loud Love event is a partnership between Millbrook and Sherando. Between games, people affected by cancer were recognized, and boys' and girls' basketball players and cheerleaders from both schools handed out flowers to members of the audience who are survivors of cancer or dealing with cancer.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House. The mission of the Comfort House is to be a place where families can spend their last moments with their loved ones in a private setting that feels like home.
