WINCHESTER — When asked Thursday night what she worked on the most between her junior and senior years for Millbrook, Pioneers point guard Avery O'Roke talked about her shot.
If O'Roke can continue to shoot like she did against Heritage of Leesburg, she's going to create a lot of headaches for opposing teams during the game — and feelings of dread at the thought of reviewing film once those games are over.
O'Roke scored 40 points — the second time she's scored at least 40 in a game this season — to lead Millbrook to a 72-32 rout of Heritage in a non-district game at Casey Gymnasium.
O'Roke — who has signed with NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology — connected on five 3-pointers and hit 12 of 16 shots over the final three quarters. Overall, she made 17 field goals and needed just one free throw to reach 40 points.
Struggling to adjust without injured star forward Kennedi Rooks, the Pioneers (3-1) started off a bit slow. After seven minutes, they had an 11-6 lead but had committed seven fouls, several turnovers and struggled to grab rebounds at times. But O'Roke and Millbrook's relentless defense sparked a 24-4 run over the next eight minutes for a 35-10 lead that practically clinched the game against the Pride (2-4).
Millbrook went into halftime with a 35-13 lead after having forced 18 turnovers in the first half, nine of them during a second quarter in which it maintained a high level of play while being smarter with how they defended. The Pioneers committed only two fouls in the second quarter.
While Millbrook had a total team effort on defense in the first half, O'Roke — who scored 41 points in a 68-52 season-opening win against Harrisonburg — simply dominated on offense. Her 27 points were a career-high for one half.
There's nothing unusual about O'Roke filling up the scorebook — she averaged 27.6 points in nine games her junior year — but the way O'Roke did it on Thursday night was certainly a little different.
Heritage played zone in the first half, and O'Roke made the Pride pay by knocking down four 3-pointers in the opening 11 minutes. Her 3-pointer with 54 seconds left in the first quarter made it 14-6 and started the 24-4 run. She completed the first-quarter scoring by rising up for a short jumper with two defenders hanging on top of her, then started the second quarter with two consecutive makes from beyond the arc to give her 19 of Millbrook's 22 points.
O'Roke only took three more 3-pointers over the final 21 minutes, but her last one made it 69-32 and gave her exactly 40 points. Friday showed that NJIT is getting a player who is continuing to evolve — O'Roke averaged less than one 3-pointer made per game in her sophomore and junior seasons combined (37 makes in 39 games).
O'Roke said on Thursday, she and her teammates were just taking advantage of what the defense was giving them. Millbrook hit six 3-pointers overall in the first half and eight total, with Jenna McClung hitting the first one 19 seconds into the game and Hannah Stephanites (15 points) knocking down the other with 2:58 left in the first half.
"We just have to adjust to what teams are playing," O'Roke said. "If they're in zone, we've just got to swing it around until someone's open, and drive and kick, and hit an open shot."
Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. said the Pioneers will take their chances if teams dare them to shoot from the outside.
"We practice shooting a lot," Green said. "We have a bunch of good shooters on this team, and when they're all clicking they can be tough to deal with. Tonight, Avery, and [Jenna] McClung, and [Lauren] Bartlett, and Hannah knocked some shots down. If people want to play zone against us, we're not afraid to shoot the ball against the zone. I think the girls feel comfortable against it."
O'Roke is just as comfortable attacking zones off the dribble. She stepped in between two defenders before banking in a shot off the glass to make it 24-6. Her final three baskets of the first half came off two offensive rebounds and a layup off a Bartlett steal.
The Pride switched to man defense in the second half, but that move simply led to another Pioneer doing damage. After scoring just three points in the first half, Stephanites scored Millbrook's first eight points of the half, four on three throws.
"Hannah's started off slow the first part of the year, but she can be a double-figure scorer for us," Green said. "She came out tonight and showed it. My expectation for her is for her to give us double digits every night, and she knows that. She went out and played like she was capable of playing."
Stephanites said the Pioneers worked well together as a whole on offense.
"It was nice to spread the floor, because it left the middle open for us to drive and kick it out," Stephanites said. "As long as we made smart passes and didn't try and force things, everything was going our way."
Millbrook's defense also played like it's capable. The Pioneers realized they were too aggressive in trying to get the ball early, so they backed off a bit while still making Heritage uncomfortable with man defense and traps. Millbrook forced 23 turnovers over the last three quarters (14 in the second half) for an overall total of 32. Heritage shot 11 of 39 from the field over the last three quarters and made just one trip to the foul line in the second half.
"They're starting to believe in the importance of playing good defense," Green said. "My post players, they did an excellent job protecting the rim, my guards did a good job of keeping their guards from cutting. It was a total good team defensive effort tonight."
Overall, Green likes how his team has responded after losing to Tuscarora, one of the top teams in Region 4C, 55-49 last week. The Pioneers will host the Huskies on Wednesday as part of a four-game week next week.
"I think [losing to Tuscarora] was pretty eye-opening for us," O'Roke said. "We really just had to to buckle down after that loss and get after it in practice."
"That loss helped us regroup and refocus," Green said. "I think the hunger's back in us."
Ayanna McNair had 12 points for Heritage.
