WINCHESTER — Wally Peacemaker went to work at O’Sullivan Films the day after his 18th birthday in December of 1959.
When his mother floated the idea of him getting a job at the Winchester business, he told her, “Well, I can’t sit home every day.”
In December, Peacemaker will have been with the company for 63 years. He says he couldn’t imagine his day-to-day life going any other way.
“I’ve just gotten used to coming in these doors,” the 80-year-old said. “I’m not really worried about retiring. I’m going to be working as long as I can. Being home drives me nuts — not being home with my wife, but just being home and not working. I’ve grown old here.”
Peacemaker said his wife continues to work at a Front Royal nursing home. They both have overcome cancer and decided to keep living life to its fullest while still working.
Peacemaker is one of four employees who were celebrated on Thursday for having 50 years of service or more with O'Sullivan Films, which is part of Continental.
Peacemaker, Gary Wymer (54 years of service), Charlie LeMaster (50 years) and Norman Grandison (50 years) each received a large gift bag from the company and were treated to refreshments and a time of socializing with friends, family and coworkers.
“It's great to see kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, but that speaks to what this place is made of. For me, it’s always been a signified family. We’ve always treated each other like family, and it’s really nice to see family here celebrating some people who have given the majority of their life to this organization,” O’Sullivan Films CEO Scott Krueger said during the celebration. “Through that, they’ve been able to raise these wonderful families. That's what it’s all about at the end of the day. That's really important to me — this turnout to thank you for your years and years of sacrifice and service. We all know that there's been sacrifices along the way, and most of the time the families who are here have had to make those sacrifices so these individuals could work with us for over 50 years.”
Each of the four employees have held various titles over the years.
Peacemaker started out making $1.23 an hour. He has been a windup worker, a mill operator, a blending and mixing operator and a core cutter. Currently, he's a cleaning tech.
Wymer celebrated 54 years with the company in June. He started out as a tending trimmer at $1.60 an hour. Since then, he’s worked as a banbury operator, a relief utility, a compounder and a blending and mixing operator. He's now a material handler in receiving.
LeMaster marked 50 years with the company in April. He started as a groundskeeper at $2.20 an hour, mowing the lawn. Since then, he’s worked in inspection rewind, as an inspector in the scrap processing department, as a leader in scrap sorting, as a lift truck operator and as a windup/utility/mill operator. Currently, he's a core cutter.
Grandison will celebrate 50 years with the company in October. He started out as a mat assembly worker at $2.21 an hour. Since then, he’s worked as a printing leader, a lembo supervisor, a paint line supervisor, a production manger and a process tech. Grandison's now a medical slitter operator.
O’Sullivan Films is a plastic films manufacturer located at 1944 Valley Ave. It manufactures plastics that produce conveyor belt systems, drive belts for industrial applications, hoses for various appliances and vehicles and more, according to the Continental company website.
