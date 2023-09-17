WINCHESTER — In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Voted 6-3 to apply for $10 million in Virginia Department of Transportation revenue-sharing funds to help offset costs for proposed Papermill Road improvements and the inclusion of a pedestrian bridge in a proposed extension of the Green Circle Trail. The councilors who opposed applying for the funds were Les Veach, Corey Sullivan and Emily Windle, all of whom stated concerns about the bridge primarily benefiting the private Shenandoah University. If the money is awarded by VDOT, council will have to vote again at a future date whether to follow through with the projects.
- Unanimously agreed to issue a $40.4 million municipal bond on behalf of the nonprofit Valley Health so the health care provider can pay off the balance of a $200 million capital improvement bond originally issued by council on Dec. 17, 2009. The new bond issuance will allow Valley Health to obtain a lower interest rate than the one affixed to its current bond.
- Unanimously agreed to drop Winchester’s $50 license fee for any business with annual gross receipts of less than $5,000, but kept it in place for companies that bring in $5,000 to $50,000 per year. If a business grows to the point where its annual revenues exceed $50,000, its licensing fee will be determined by multiplying its total revenues by the current tax rate.
- Unanimously approved a proposal allowing the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue's Office to automatically issue a refund to any individual or business that paid up to $10,000 more than necessary in taxes due to an accounting mistake or erroneous assessment. Prior to the change, any tax rebate above $5,000 could not be automatically issued by the office because City Council had to review and approve all refunds of that amount and greater.
- Unanimously agreed to update Winchester's memorandum of understanding with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Commission so the organization can continue to use the city-owned Timbrook House at 305 E. Piccadilly St. at a rental rate of $1 per year.
- Unanimously authorized the Winchester Public Services Department to pursue acquisition of a portion of land at 429 Circle Drive, where the city hopes to build a new sewer pump station. The landowner has agreed to sell the parcel for $20,000.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance that would grant an easement at 301 E. Pall Mall St. to Washington Gas, allowing the utility to install gas service lines that would connect to a parcel of land at 380 Millwood Ave.
- Unanimously agreed to appoint Andy Gail to a four-year term on the Social Services Advisory Board ending Sept. 11, 2027, and Sheila Parikh to a three-year term on the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board ending Sept. 11, 2026.
- Unanimously agreed to reappoint Laura Wiley to a three-year term on the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board ending Sept. 11, 2026, and Kathleen Shaner to a five-year term on the Board of Zoning Appeals ending Sept. 11, 2028.
Attending Tuesday’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were President Kim Herbstritt, Vice President Richard Bell, Mayor David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Corey Sullivan, Les Veach, Kathy Tagnesi, Phillip Milstead and Emily Windle.
