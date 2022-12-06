WINCHESTER — Our Health, a nonprofit community resource supporting health and human services agencies in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 in its John Borg Memorial Garden prior to its annual meeting.
Borg was a founding member of Our Health and "instrumental in making Our Health the organization it is today. He was an active board member up to his death in 2021," according to an Our Health media release.
The garden and mural on Our Health's North Cameron Street campus are being dedicated in his memory.
In addition, during Our Health's board meeting, the seven-year partnership the organization has had with the Mexican Consulate and local liaison Victor Hugo Ramirez will be recognized and honored. "This partnership has allowed Our Health to more fully serve the Hispanic community through health and wellness fairs and documentation support," the release says.
The board also will recognize long-term Board Chair Don Butler, who will step down from his chairmanship role following eight years of service; board member Mark Merrill following eight years of service, and board member Liz Savage following three years of service.
Incorporated in 1999, Our Health became a reality when a collaborative location — the Our Health Kendall Community Campus — opened for several area nonprofit agencies at 301 N. Cameron St. in downtown Winchester. Our Health also partners with 90 agencies throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley to improve community health and well-being, providing services that include training and technical assistance, grant writing, administrative support and the recruitment and placement of volunteers.
According to Dr. Robert Kendall, Our Health's chair emeritus, “dignity and compassion” are the cornerstones of organization's unique concept. “Dignity for all of those who come through our doors looking for the help that will allow them to lead more productive lives. Compassion on behalf of those who will provide that help, and compassion from a community that has made it a mission to see that no one is left behind or consigned to failure by conditions that can, and will, be remedied by the resources this organization embodies.”
