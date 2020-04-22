COVID-19 has reaffirmed two things Americans ought to have reflected upon previously about China:
First, relying on the veracity of China’s government is foolish. We know Beijing has lied about various aspects of the coronavirus epidemic.
Second, this country is far too reliant on China for certain critical goods, including medicines and, to a lesser extent, health care equipment.
Obviously, the first issue needs to be resolved first. All the U.S. government demands for candor in the world will make no difference to leaders of the Chinese Communist Party. Only a concentrated effort by the intelligence community, hopefully in cooperation with other countries, will reveal the truth.
Such a probe already is under way, and results thus far are disturbing. There are indications the COVID-19 virus escaped accidentally from a Chinese government research laboratory.
Our second task as Americans — and we mean that literally — is to wean ourselves away from cheap consumer goods manufactured in China. There is a reason so many U.S. companies rely on that country for products. It is that low-cost labor in China allows retailers to market the low-priced goods we Americans demand.
Producing some important goods, such as medicines, here in the United States will mean higher price tags. That will be inescapable.
Getting out of the vicious cycle of lower prices resulting in more reliance on foreign manufacturers will require American consumers to begin shopping strategically. That will mean determining where products have been manufactured — and being willing to pay a few pennies or even a few dollars more for those originating here.
Bitter medicine? Perhaps. But paying a few dollars a year more for certain medicines may mean that if another nationwide health care emergency occurs in the future, the drugs we need will be available quickly and in the quantities necessary to avoid widespread tragedies.
(5) comments
Can you please provide your source(s) for your statement regarding indications that COVID-19 escaped from a Chinese Government Research Lab? Thanks!
This disease acts very much like something on the roadmap to a biological weapon maker's dream. Most pathogens are not feasible as weapons as they either kill too many people too quickly and burn out or don't kill much at all and thus are not much of a weapon. This corona virus is both deadly and very communicable. Many carriers do not even know they have it. Others carry it for a week or two before they develop symptoms while spreading it everywhere they go. Look at the damage it has been able to do. Mother nature often does not need help with such deadly things, but she is approaching near perfection with this one if someone(s) didn't pitch in to help.
Not too hard to find - https://project-evidence.github.io/ or https://www.physiciansweekly.com/covid-19-did-it-come-from-bats-a-lab-accident-a-bioweapons-experiment-5/
It's ALL OVER the news. Take off your blinders. china did this, it's their fault. That is why we call it the chinese flu.
This opinion piece is anti-capitalist, and anti-free market. Capitlism and the free market together always seek the cheapest resources (labor or materials) to produce the goods at the cheapest price thus increasing profits. China is the cheapest labor, so along with cheap transportation to/from China this is what the free market and capitalism will bring you. Walmart is the perfect example of this at the local retail level. When you shop at Walmart you are support the CHinese market. Most of the things we buy are cheaper because of capitalism and the free market. This is what you get without regulations on capitalism. The rich get richer because they own all the means of production and the poor get poor because they have fewer choices. This editorial is advocating a regulated economy because one without them is failing us - as we speak.
