Fireworks are part of the Fourth of July. They are more available than ever in most areas. And this year, for obvious reasons, even some people who did not buy and set off their own pyrotechnics in the past may be tempted to use them to blow off some steam.
Just so no one blows off a couple of fingers or puts out an eye.
Virtually all types of fireworks can be purchased and used by consumers, even if they have to cut a corner or two of the law. Because so many communities have canceled Independence Day pyrotechnics shows this year, it will be tempting for many people to stage their own displays.
Go outside Saturday night and listen for a few minutes, if you want evidence of how widespread personal use of fireworks has become during recent years. We will be surprised if you do not hear explosions and perhaps even see a few skyrockets.
We hope you do not hear ambulance and fire truck sirens, too.
Virtually any device qualifying as a pyrotechnic can cause harm. Obviously, some are more dangerous than others. Each year, during the weeks before and after July 4, about 5,600 Americans are taken to hospital emergency rooms with serious injuries caused by fireworks. Nearly one in five of them eye injuries. Some lose fingers.
Stop and think about that for a moment. During the month bracketing July 4, an average of about 180 people wind up in the emergency room each day because of fireworks injuries. The numberswill be higher this weekend.
What can you do to minimize the potential for someone getting hurt during your backyard pyrotechnics extravaganza? Several things, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
For starters, never let children set off fireworks, even under adult supervision. Just don’t do it.
Other CPSC recommendations, like the above, amount to using your common sense: Never try to re-light fireworks that appear to have fizzled out. Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
Keep a bucket of water handy. Don’t fire rockets into the city in inhabited areas.
There are others, but you get the idea. If you plan to use fireworks this weekend, please be careful. Don’t send someone to the hospital. Happy Fourth of July!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.