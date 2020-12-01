President Donald Trump’s insistence that the November election was plagued by vote fraud are being dismissed by many. They should not be ignored — or forgotten.
President-elect Joe Biden’s victory seems sound. His vote margins in critical states were wide enough that it is difficult to believe fraud occurred widely enough to reverse the verdict. Biden will take office in January.
Still, insisting there was no vote fraud is absurd for a very good reason.
Even if it did not occur frequently enough to affect the presidential election, fraud is unacceptable at any level. A few hundred fraudulent votes in one city may not have changed the Biden-Trump race — but it could have an effect on local, even state candidates and tax issues.
Congress — with bipartisan agreement — should look closely into the November election. If fraud is uncovered, those responsible should be punished severely. Information gained should be used to make the election process more secure.
Failing to take those steps would be an invitation to fraud in future elections — and no one can say which of the major political parties would be the primary beneficiary. Recognizing that now is not taking sides between Trump and Biden. It is merely insisting that we Americans pick our leaders honestly.
(10) comments
OMG, Star! You used the term “President-elect” to describe the candidate who benefitted from the election fraud. Had you watched the interview with Chris Kreisler, you would have learned that there exist agencies including state and local that will continue to watch for election fraud. To sound an alarm now merely places the Star in the Rudy camp of whiners.
As usual, Doc, you have no decent argument so you resort to name calling. Of course, the oversized child in the White House has set a shinning example of that same practice. So reach deep, Doc, and find a half a brain cell with an original thought that can explain away the almost 40 courts that threw out fraud claims. They threw them out because they don’t exit. Your tantrum throwing Big Baby can whine and cry all he wants. He isn’t going to be president after January 20th (thank you, Jesus). He’ll be gone.
L... O... freakin' L! Can you even read your & your fellow Lefist's own writing? I do appreciate you taking the time to reinforce my original point, though! [thumbup][lol][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Offstage whisper - Is she really that unsmart???
These comments just show all who are capable of rational thought that the Left... isn't. Ignoring serious issues in the voting process, just because your candidate might have won, and capering with childish glee about legal news you clearly don't understand just highlights, AGAIN, how simple minded you are.
Bottom line - Biden may have actually won (but remember I'm the cultist! [rolleyes]), but even so, his admin will be undercut by this. On the off chance that Trump did win, well, stealing an election should be cause for a revolution...
“Victory seems sound” is a very dangerous statement. You are undermining our democracy and our constitution. You’re as pathetic as the tantrum throwing old man who is so small he can’t accept the fact he lost. If you want to waste taxpayer money to “investigate,” perhaps we should go back to 2016, and 2012, and 2008, etc. Trump followers have allowed themselves to be led down a dark path that is the ego driven acts of a pathetic man. Please get on with your lives. No proof, no evidence, no case. The courts have ruled. All courts which include Republican courts, Democratic courts, conservative courts, liberal courts. Stop enabling this unstable man-child, his disgusting toadies, and his evil spawn. Shame on you for even suggesting any kind of instability to the election. It was as honest, fair, and secure as humans can manage and have managed in our past elections including the one where Trump won. Statements like yours, Trump’s continual shrieks, and his followers wallowing n conspiracy theories have made us the laughing stock of the world when we should be the light of hope to so many.
Baseless claims of fraud worthy of a tinpot dictator. This is making our country appear an international laughing stockamong responsible international actors.
Investigate away, fine. Congress, Justice, Senate. Just not drippy Rudi at one of his fake hearings. Judges have ruled.
Just wanted to share, whenever anyone has any doubts that TEAM TRUMP did not prepare the biggest fraud ever ... just read this!
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/?utm_source=twitter
They are not being dismissed or ignored flippantly, but because they are unfounded and unproven, and so minor as to be un-effecting the final results.
[thumbup]
