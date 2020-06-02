Sometimes we wish we could “rewind” something we have just seen, because we can’t believe our eyes. What we thought we saw can’t be what really happened, we reason.
In recent days, the media has permitted us to take another look at what occurred March 25 in Minneapolis. There, a black man, George Floyd, was arrested for a non-violent offense. He was taken into custody by four police officers. He was handcuffed, then forced to lie prone on the street.
While two officers held him down, a third knelt over him, with his knee pressed hard onto Floyd’s neck. Floyd died.
Over an over again we have watched Floyd be killed by a police officer.
It did happen.
In cities throughout the nation, his death sparked protests and riots. Note that we differentiated between the two.
Rioting is unacceptable, in large measure because it too often harms members of neighborhoods and communities. Seldom does it harm the object of rioters’ anger. Burned police cruisers will be replaced. Small businesses damaged in civil unrest sometimes cannot be salvaged.
Protesters demanding justice for George Floyd — and for other victims of violent bigotry, both past and future — are finding their message lost in coverage of rioting.
That cannot be allowed to happen. Here is how we as a people can get back to the discussion about bigotry: The overwhelming majority of police officers, sheriffs’ deputies and other law enforcement agents really do believe in protecting and serving everyone.
It is they who must lead our conversation about race in America. It is they who must find the bad apples in their midst and rid their departments of them.
That will require great courage. Law enforcement personnel tend to adopt a bunker mentality, that an attack on one is an assault to be resisted by all.
It is time for change. We demand they safeguard us from rogues in uniform, too.
(1) comment
May, not March, 25. I doubt the entire nation would have been as outraged as it is now without the evidence for all to see. A cold blooded executioner staring calmly at ….what?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.