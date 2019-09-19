Members of Congress are on a time clock regarding appropriations bills. Unless they are enacted by Oct. 1, one more of the dreaded government “shutdowns” may occur.
That sort of pressure often pushes good things through the cracks. That should not be permitted in regard to a proposal that the upcoming fiscal year include $800 million to fund research on fossil fuels — coal, natural gas and oil. During former President Barack Obama’s administration fossil energy research funding was cut. The $800 million is a step back in the right direction.
Senators of both parties should vote to provide the money — not just for the good of energy states such as ours, but for the future security of all Americans.
Give me a break. The oil companies make more than enough money to fund their own research. You don't need to encourage the Congress to find new excuses to pick the taxpayers' pockets.
Andy Borowitz wrote this, am I right?
Oh go turn on your bird-killing wind turbine and hush.
