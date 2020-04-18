COVID-19 has closed restaurants throughout our area to sit-down dining. Many still serve take-out food, however. You should consider patronizing them.
One good reason is that home cooking can be a wonderful thing. Restaurant food can be a desirable change of pace.
Another reason to dine on take-out is that local restaurants employ thousands of people — possibly some of your friends, neighbors or family. Now is a good time to support them.
Finally, local restaurants contribute much to our communities, supporting any number of worthy causes in addition to local schools, municipalities and counties. They are, in short, our friends — and they could use a helping hand or, rather, a mouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.