It seems there’s enough worry and disappointment right now to last a lifetime. Fears about the spread of the coronavirus have canceled school for the rest of the academic year in Virginia. For our high school seniors, that means the proms and graduation ceremonies they envisioned won’t happen as planned. What a heart break for them and their families. College seniors also have had their graduation ceremonies canceled. What a disappointment after all of that hard work and expense. In many households, college undergraduates have abandoned their dorm rooms and returned to their childhood bedrooms to complete their classes online this semester. Springtime on any college campus makes you happy to be alive. What a shame they will miss it. Let’s hope our young people seize this moment and make it their own. Make something of it. Let it help define your generation. While our students can make new and different memories, many of our small business owners and employees everywhere are caught up in a bad dream with no end in sight as a result of pandemic-related closures and restrictions. There are financial worries, child care worries and worries about getting sick from the virus. All of these worries and disappointments are made that much harder to bear when you’re alone in self-quarantine or practicing “social distancing” to keep from getting sick. So reach out to friends, family members, neighbors, students, small business owners, workers who have lost their jobs, parents who have lost their child care and health care workers on the front lines to see what you can do to help, how you can help make things better. Be supportive in whatever way you can.
To that end, small businesses in our community that have been impacted by the pandemic but that have found ways to continue to serve customers through delivery, curbside or takeout service (or perhaps another way) are encouraged to email the name of their business, its address and the best way for customers to contact you (phone number, email, etc.) to The Winchester Star at ads@winchesterstar.com. We will use that information to compile a list for the public. There is no charge. It’s the least we can do.
We’d also like to mention that much of The Star’s staff is working remotely, which presents its own set of challenges. The quickest way to reach us right now is by email. Managing Editor Cynthia Burton may be reached at cburton@winchesterstar.com and Deputy Managing Editor Robyn Taylor at rtaylor@winchesterstar.com.
