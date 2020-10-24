We Americans, collectively, were not ready for the coronavirus epidemic (if you can ever really be ready for something like that). We ought to be ready for the recovery.
It will begin when a vaccine against COVID-19 becomes available. Though a timeline for that is uncertain, it appears safe, effective vaccines will be available early next year. Understandably, it will take longer than that for the protection to be accessible by most people.
At first, vaccines will have to go to those most in need of them. The list includes health care workers, first responders — and nursing home residents.
Federal health officials have begun developing a plan to distribute vaccines to nursing homes as quickly and efficiently as possible, according to The Associated Press.
No one is certain yet what formulas will be used for COVID-19 vaccines. Once effective ones are developed, it will take time for the Food and Drug Administration to approve their production and distribution.
But at some point, that all will happen. Not having a distribution plan in place will delay getting protection to nursing home residents even more.
Federal officials reportedly are considering a plan whereby staff from the CVS and Walgreens drug store chains would deliver vaccines to nursing homes and administer them to residents. Whether that is the best method of handling the program may be a matter for discussion.
That is precisely the point, however. Now, not weeks from now, is the time to be hashing out disagreements over how to produce, distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines to Americans.
(4) comments
you can walk down the street and see it with your own eyes. Psychologists will be studying those who dismissed the risk for 50 years. I hope they do, because I’d really like to know what causes someone to ignore advice that could save your life.
Then again, some people refuse to wear seatbelts!
right now we lack the leadership in the white house to deal with this pandemic
tRump is a total failure and is the right wings grim reaper
225,000 dead and counting
Trump says we are turning the corner on this virus. Given that the number of new cases reported on Friday was the largest since this all started, seems we are turning the corner and stepping in front of a Mack truck.
We are still not ready for the pandemic.
