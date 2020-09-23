The Notorious RBG, as some admirers referred to her, is gone. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday, at 87, of cancer.
She was an icon to Americans with certain political positions — a scourge to others. Already, the battle over a successor has become heated, with ideology at the heart of the controversy.
It says something about Ginsburg, however, that during the hours after her death, leaders from throughout the political spectrum poured forth praise freely and with no reservations.
Her written opinions as a justice “have inspired all Americans and generations of great legal minds,” said President Donald Trump.
Ginsburg “never failed in the fierce and unflinching defense of liberty and freedom,” said Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Former President George W. Bush put his finger on an important aspect of her legacy. Ginsburg “inspired more than one generation of women and girls,” he wrote.
Because of RGB, women can now get a mortgage and have their own credit card.
At a time when glass ceilings remain a concern for many women and girls, Ginsburg showed that it is possible for a female to ascend — through dedication, skill and hard work — to the very pinnacle of political power in our nation. We often think of presidents in that role, but in some of her votes and opinions as a justice, Ginsburg wielded more real power than any president.
But it wasn't just women's rights RGB championed. She sought a more-just America for all.
Her courage and dedication to what she believed was right stood out. At an age when most people feel they have contributed enough and are entitled to the joys of retirement, Ginsburg fought on. Simply because she feared that if she retired, her successor would not hold similar ideals, she refused to retire, even as she battled cancer.
Ginsburg provided a model of standing up for what one believes to be right.
And, it has been pointed out, she disagreed without rancor. Among her closest friends while one the court was the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.
That, too, is a model to which many Americans ought to look.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.