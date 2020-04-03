For millions of American students, public schools have been closed since mid-March. School has been wherever a quiet place could be found in the home. For most, class starts when they and their parents decide it will.
That simply will not work for many children. There is a reason we still send the youngsters off to school every weekday. Regular, personal contact with professional educators is important.
For the foreseeable future, schools will be closed, however. No one knows how long school buildings will have to remain closed as part of the battle to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
Educators have been conscientious and creative in coming up with ways to continue the learning process at home. Packets sent home, along with online initiatives, have helped.
But, especially for special needs students, there is no substitute for face time with professionals.
That makes it all the more important for parents and guardians to be engaged in the education process.
While classes are being held, educators can make up for some lack of participation by parents and guardians. Even then, with students in front of them every day, doing so can be a challenge. Ask any teacher which students come from homes where parents are actively involved, and there will be no hesitation in answering.
Now, however, teachers have no choice. As much as they may insist assigned work be completed, it is up to the adults in a home to ensure that students do not simply forget about school while the buildings are closed.
We realize that to an extent, we are “preaching to the choir.” If you are reading the newspaper, there is an excellent chance you already are doing all you can to keep your children up to speed on school work.
If you are not, get with it. Education is important — wherever classes are in session. In a very real sense, school is not out for the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.