While we welcome online commenting on our articles and letters to the editor/open forums, there are rules that we ask commenters follow, but they are repeatedly ignored by some. The rules, which are clearly stated on our website, are as follows: don’t threaten, be truthful, be nice. Pretty simple, and we don’t think it’s asking too much for commenters to be civil.

Please, if you can’t follow these rules, we respectfully ask that you refrain from commenting.

For the many who do follow the rules, thank you.

valcore
To the editor: You determine what gets printed. If a letter, open forum, etc. doesn’t follow the rules, then don’t include it.

To the contributors: You have an almost unlimited right to say and believe what you want. You do not have a right to see your opinion published in a newspaper! If you don’t like the decisions of the editors, find another paper that you like better.

For the record, I support enforcement of this policy wholeheartedly.

Spock Here
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

ginamcintire
Only allow full verified names. That will cut down on some of the pseudo-Rhetoric.

Jason Murray
Agreed - its time folks had to remove their digital hoods and own their words in the light of day.

Spock Here
And verified names for the Open Forums and letters as well. It appears a lot of fake names have shown lately. Oh, well, I agree. Guess I'm toast. [beam][beam]

Journey2goremtns1
Here we go again....slowe spreading lies!

Bryan.Nuri
Lookin' at you, mate.

Scott68
And turn off caps lock. What someone wants to be the truth does not make it truth. And being nice is respecting that someone else's view point does not mean you need to berate them and give them titles that one feels is appropriate.

Catherine Giovannoni
[thumbup]

slowe
Be truthful. But who decides what is true? Different politicians and parties have different truths. Different religions have different truths. Different. Races have different truths. Some people think the truth is what they believe or what they WANT to be the truth is true. Different news networks have different truths. Thanks to religions, Trump, and FOX News, truth has been abused and adulterated into plastic moldable claims. Lies are considered true. Dear Editor: how shall we know truth? How shall it be measured? Please help us follow your rules.

