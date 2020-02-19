So-called “red flag” laws have been suggested by some as at least a partial answer to keeping firearms away from those who might use them to harm themselves or others. Democratic majorities in the Virginia Senate and the House of Delegates have both passed legislation during the current General Assembly session to enact a red flag law in Virginia, and Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign the proposal once its finalized.
But experiences in Florida, which has had such a statute for nearly three years, indicate a variety of concerns about them.
“Red flag” laws make it easier for law enforcement agencies to take guns away from people who have demonstrated potentially violent mental instability. Judges have to approve law enforcement request for such seizures.
Not long after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that state’s legislators enacted a “red flag” law. The Associated Press reviewed its use in the nearly two years since then.
Though the AP did not make this point, one consideration is the number of times Florida law enforcement agencies have used the law: more than 3,500 times in about two years. Common sense would indicate that many of those from whom firearms were taken would not have used them against themselves or others.
But some officials told the AP they are pleased to have the law. “We have needed this law for decades,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.
Some critics want the law rescinded or amended. Attorney Kendra Parris, quoted by the AP, says the new statute is not needed. Tools already in the law books, such as those involving breach of the peace, permit police and sheriff’s deputies to take guns from those who may be dangerous, she said.
One constitutional concern is that because Florida’s “red flag” law does not involve a criminal charge, those whose firearms are seized are not entitled to state-provided attorneys if they cannot afford them. That is discrimination against lower-income people, critics say.
About 18 states have “red flag” laws. The AP’s examination of the Florida experience indicates that officials in those with the statutes may want to take fresh looks at them — and those where they are being considered should study how they have worked elsewhere. Regardless of whether one favors such restrictions, it is clear that, if enacted, they must be handled with care.
(16) comments
Take your gay atheist self and take a leisurely stroll in Capitol Heights at night and there are al
Possibly cars should also be covered by a red flag law. Recently cars have been used as murder weapons. Crimes needs to be punished. Establishment authorities already have too much power to confiscate personal possessions. Local police enhance their budgets with confiscated money under the idea the money was drug money etc.
Slowe. Spock, and CRT wherever you are don't get it. Maybe you want to foot the lawyer bill for this nonsense. Again the crazy and criminals do NOT care. They can go to corner and buy another one quicker than it will take law enforcement to log the one they took. If someone wants to kill this law will affect NOTHING but law abiding firearm owners. Geesh, you preach how your gay and atheist rights are stepped on, guess you don't care about other law abiding citizens
All our local crazies are typical libbies in that they want laws that regulate the rest of US and which they will let OTHERS enforce and pay for. Common sense means nothing to them. Making every one else comply with their snowflake worldview is all that matters to them.
I do believe you have the right name SLOWE!! You fail to grasp that your constitutional rights are being stepped on also!! When this state has it’s law abiding citizens disarmed it’s only a matter of time that the country is disarmed but the bad guys still are armed! The UN is just standing by for this to happen and they’ll step in and do away with all constitutional rights!!
Here's how a red flag law can be misused and abused I am active in the shooting sports, and always clean my firearms after use. As part of that process I usually take the disassembled piece outside to look through the barrel in sunlight to ensure it is clean. suppose an anti-gun neighbor takes a picture of me looking up through the EMPTY barrel, but sends the picture slightly fudged to the police and CLAIMS I am acting suicidal. Then law enforcement shows up at my door. The red flag law the host of other liberal nostrums and being forced are on us by a rogue, extremist General Assembly are one of the reasons I am planning to shift my legal residence to West Virginia. Soon
How can you possible equate the slight inconvenience of a mistaken "red flag" call, per your example, with the benefit of actually saving someone from suicide? Are you so selfish as to not be willing to be the victim of the inconvenience of being without your precious rifle for a few days as to prevent the real use and value of the law ( which must be pre-approved by a judge!) which is to prevent killings and suicide. You are a snowflake gun fanatic. Please re-examine this small inconvenience on your part in the effort to save lives. or..... Enjoy your life in W. Va.
I would give anything if I could save all the unborn humans, as well as all the injured animals in the word. I cannot. I certainly wouldn’t begin that task by taking rights away from people who yearn for children in their lives or animal rights activists. Many people in this country are sick of ivory tower types telling the good people of this Country how to live.
Have you considered a brighter indoor light to maintain your privacy? Does the sun shine through your windows?
With all the paranoid thought that went into Knapp's "theory" he probably could have come up with a constructive, sensible, gun deterrent. West Va equals fewer services and higher taxes....enjoy!
At the risk of depriving someone of their guns for a short period of time for the possibility of avoiding a mass killing, a single killing, or even a suicide, I would accept that risk without hesitation. Guns, like Pit Bulls, are special items, dangerous and so potentially harmful that they require special laws to prevent harm to the rest of us. In the name of public safety, restricting someone’s access to their guns or to a particular breed (group of breeds) of dog is an acceptable cost. Society has the right to govern its members by limiting their choices in order to provide for the safety others.
Can you please explain how a gun is like a pitbull? There is no comparison to a living being & an inanimate object. I've never fed my guns, or took them for a walk, or put up a sign, beware of the guns. There is no comparison,slower, I can say sic 'em Fido all day long, & my gun won't move. It's a mental health issue that needs governed, not legitimate gun owners.
Good points. Guns are mere personal property and are not inalienable possessions; thus, fire arms are subject to regulation and seizure.
Wrong, Ann.
Both can be used as weapons. Both have a a function to cause harm. Both are dangerous. Both need restrictions around them in the interest of public safety.
No Slowe, the dog has a mind of it's own, a gun does not. Your comparison is too far fetched. Compare a gun to a car, & you've made a rational comparison.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.