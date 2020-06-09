Use of excessive force by law enforcement personnel is a problem that transcends race, as a video shot a few days ago in Buffalo, New York makes clear.
Taken by a television news crew, the video shows Buffalo police responding to a demonstration in the city’s Niagara Square. Like so many throughout the United States, the protest was linked to the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis on May 25.
Floyd died after four Minneapolis officers arrested him, placed handcuffs on him and forced him to lie face-down on the street. One officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd died as a result.
In Buffalo, police had begun to move toward protesters when Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old white man, approached the officers. In the video, he appears to hold his hand out toward one, who shoves him away — hard.
Gugino falls to the pavement, striking his head. As he lies there, blood begins to pool under his head. One officer stops, as if to assist Gugino, but is ordered to keep moving. Police did summon help, and Gugino was taken to a hospital. It appears he will recover from the injury.
Buffalo police initially insisted Gugino “was injured when he tripped & fell.” No. He was pushed so hard he fell.
An investigation into what happened has been launched by the police department — but the video makes it apparent an older man (Gugino has white hair) was involved.
Did police fear he was a threat? What did he say to the officers? Was his outstretched hand mistakenly thought to be an aggressive move? All that remains to be determined.
What we do know is that unnecessary force was used.
The situation with George Floyd was much different, of course. It is impossible to watch his videotaped dying moments without concluding malice and an intention to harm Floyd were involved.
Still, the Buffalo incident makes it clear that, regardless of race, some law enforcement personnel need more training in avoiding unnecessary use of force — or, perhaps, should not be officers in the first place, because of their temperaments.
That said, the overwhelming majority of police officers and sheriffs’ deputies do all in their power to avoid harming people unnecessarily. Doing something about the few bad apples in their midst would be a service to them, as well as the public.
(20) comments
So we have come to deciding that an sick old man whose immune system is compromised should have known better than to go to a protest, should have known better than to go up to a police officer, and should have stayed home. While I tend to agree with these views, he is an adult. Now that y'all have once again blamed the victim, and decided that he was "pushed" and not "shoved" why not wonder why the police report falsely reported the man had tripped until the video came out, why they kept on walking and ignored the blood coming from his head, and actually stopped "one of their own" from helping. Aren't those the questions that should be asked? Sounds like the good old days: "Of course she was raped, she had a tight dress on"
Martin had been arrested for demonstrating 4 times in the past. He is 75, battling prostrate cancer, & receiving chemo. He was obviously in a weakened state to begin with, some wisdom on his part should have been used also. Why are you out confronting officers, touching them when your health is compromised, especially with the threat of covid 19? I am sorry he was hurt, but why did you place your compromised immune system in a dangerous environment?
Prostate cancer, fix my spelling
"PoorJudgment" or not, he was pushed, by two cops. They lied and said he tripped. The camera doesn't lie. Now we hear from inside the Chicken Coop this morning that he was an "Antifa plant" . mmmmkay
Actually, Trump said he "might" be a plant. It's a subtle difference but let me know if you need further explanation. Do you support police when they impede or get aggressive against conservative protests? Or only when it happens for your pet cause?
He also said "many people had told him" Obama wasn't born in this country. His genius in promoting wild conspiracy that idiots believe is legendary
There is no evidence whatsoever at this point that he was "confronting" the police. I guess your point is that we old folks have no business exercising our first amendment rights.
I guess that you think he was just asking for directions.
But your insight is he was not pushed “hard!” Seemed to me the man was a bit off balance so an easy push was all it took.
Good grief! Did you read the article? The editorial claimed that he was pushed hard. I watched the video numerous times. And I disagree. He was not pushed "hard".
LOL. Please, do define what "confrontation" means to you? I don't care whether you agree with what he was doing or not, anyone with an inkling of what that word means can see that he was, indeed, confronting them. But then, when you roll Left, even the meaning of simple words like "is" is up for debate...
Perhaps "the.Nuri" will be along soon to explain. He loves doing that. Just don't ask him what in world his name means!
Wrong. He was not shoved "hard". He was barely touched. The 75-year old had no more business confronting the police at a potentially violent protest than he does climbing up on his roof. Sorry that he was hurt. But he was demonstrating seriously poor judgment.
I suppose, Bernie, it was just a love tap given a wayward child in the view seen from your Fox colored glasses. You really out to branch out a little bit. It's no wonder nobody invites you to any good parties.
Did you have a point? You failed to address a single thing that I wrote.
Bernie Doc, I don't have to spend my life addressing your inane "points." It is enough to call you out on your general ignorance of the issues at hand and your constant drumbeat of Fox/Qanon/Infowars talking points. I'll bet you even think Bill Mitchell is an intellectual, don't you? Man, Jim Hoft has nothing on you! lol
Ah, poor judgment by the elderly justifies poor judgment by professionally trained police. Got it!
@Bernie - You can't "out victim" the Left, my friend. They have the market cornered and will not allow anyone they decide is a victim to be responsible for... well, anything. Guy is visibly confronting police in riot gear, can't tell what he's trying to do with reaching out towards them but it sure wasn't a "friendly" gesture, gets pushed (sorry, but that was most definitely not a shove), goes flailing backwards (was he off balance? doing his best soccer flop? who knows?), and hits his head. That is all we know. Everything else is pure biased conjecture...
Amen. Nailed it, Doc.
Provide for whistle blower protection for good cops who report bad cops or bad actions. Make it easier, by law, to charge and punish bad cops. Stop the police unions from protecting bad cops, delaying or preventing their punishments or being fired. The police cannot fairly investigate themselves, they are biased. Another agency must investigate police malfeasance.
Police Unions and Teachers Unions are both the same when it comes to making places keep dead beats. Maybe the localities need the ability to fire those that need to be fired for both police and teachers. Maybe unions are part of the larger issue here.
